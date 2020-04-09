Modern Family Goodbye at the Emotional Series Final

The Modern Family is over.

After 11 seasons, the Pritchett / Dunphy / Tucker / Marshall team all said goodbye to a two-part night tonight, and when we say that, we mean they really do a lot of goodbye, over and over.

Pretty much everyone went to a new place, whether it was Switzerland, Colombia, Missouri, Oregon, or just a new apartment, but it was Mitch and Cam who kept on leaving throughout the game. As soon as they settled in their new home with their new baby, Cam got the call that construction work in Missouri was after him, and Mitch was just hesitating.

Surprising appearance of Elizabeth Banks as their old friend Sal, their new neighbor, terminated the agreement, and so Tucker-Pritchetts headed for Missouri, finally, after many false starts as a tornado and heavy rain delayed their flight.

That gave Mitch and Claire time to steal their skating trophy from high school, while Cam and Gloria were tied up when he was steaming his suit.

The Dunphys

Phil and Claire think they need one of their kids to come out to make their home a living, but when they decide they don’t need it anymore, all their kids announce they are moving out.

Alex’s new job is now in Switzerland, and he begins Haley’s approved relationship that is a bit unsettling, with his new boss. Luke goes to the University of Oregon, and Haley and Dylan realize they now have enough money (thanks to Dylan who took part in the medical examination) to get his own apartment.

With all of their kids gone, Claire agreed to join Phil on RV trips around the country.

The Pritchetts

As Gloria, Manny, and Joe prepare for a trip to Colombia, Jay seems to have lost his mind because he is just looking away, but he is actually learning Spanish in preparation for joining his family on their journey.

Jay also manages to buy Cam and Mitch as crazy maids (see above) that they don’t like, but he’ll haunt us forever. Thank you so much, Modern Family.

Modern Family airs on ABC.