Steve Levian and Christopher Lloyd, co-creators of “Modern Family,” say that they are considering featuring homosexual couple Mitch and Cam in the spin-off series.

In the fall, Mitch is played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Cam is essayed by Eric Stonestreet. The show ended its eleventh and final season on International Wednesday night. The finale saw Mitchell (Ferguson) and Cameron (Stonestreet) moving to Missouri.

Modern family is over but can producers surprise fans with a spin-off series soon?

Asked if Mitch and Cam would give a possible spin-off idea to Missouri, Levitan said: “No. At this point, I personally do not think about it. “

“I think there are a couple of writers who are thinking well, is there a Mitch and Cam spin-off, but they are literally just thinking about it. They are using it this time that we have now to think about it, if there is anything. Said, “Deadline.com has quoted Levitan.

“I’m not doing this drive. But I’m a big fan of Jesse and Eric, and those characters are definitely close and dear to me, and I definitely think they were good enough for the show. To me, I really felt that I had to be creative. What is needed is to work on something new after working in a ‘modern family’ for three years and this is something very special, “he said.

To that end, Lloyd said: “No. We want them to depart on a new journey, and Michelle may have moved Cam, and it seems likely that being around Cam’s family was symmetrical because Cam had played that role in Mitchell’s life for the past six years. Had the opportunity to do such a wonderful and exciting job with Cam, Michelle felt fine, which would force her to pursue her dream, and I would go with her and know what that life is like for me.

“Having said that now, it presents a possibility for us. Does that happen I’m sure but we might not be able to explore it. However, spin-offs are pretty steep and we won’t do it unless we believe there is something, I don’t want to say that this is a long shot, it is under discussion but we will see. We don’t want to go into anything like that, especially because modern family is a difficult thing to follow, but that’s a possibility, “said Lloyd.

“Modern Family” navigates the lives of Pritchett family members and won hearts by showing a diverse picture of an American family with lesbian couples, adopters, dates, young girls and ethnicity at its core. It is broadcast in India in Star World.

Questioning any other spin-off possibilities, Lloyd said: “I am happy to be following such people. I’ve had the pleasure of living with those characters for a long time. I want to know what happens to Phil and Claire in that RV, and to know how Dylan and Hayley’s life has changed over Phil and Claire, but in some ways the viewer does. This is the reason you send people on new trips because viewers can often write for you and imagine what will happen to those new episodes. “

