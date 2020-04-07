Modern family star Sarah Highland has revealed that she is disappointed with the season of her character’s stories in the final seasons of the show.

The family’s long-running situation ends this week after more than 10 years in the air, with the grand finale of the show set to air on April 8 in the United States.

However, Highland, who starred in the first play in 2009 starring Haley Donofy, has admitted that she does not feel comfortable with the decision to make her character a mother in the twelfth season of the play.

“I don’t think I’m processing, I haven’t felt sad yet,” he said.

The 29-year-old actor suggested that he preferred Danfie to “own up to his misdeeds in the fashion world – becoming a bad style or a commercial brand or anything else.”

He added that he was disappointed by the lack of depth in the story.

“There are a lot of amazing mothers who are also hardworking and excel at their work, and they pull it off on both sides every day,” she said.

“It was very interesting, especially from someone like Haley,” he says.

The modern ABC family is broadcast in the United States and stars Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ariel Winter, and is currently available for broadcast on UK television.

