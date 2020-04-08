Modern Family won’t be back for Season 12, so here’s where to expect the next bottle

After 11 seasons, 22 Emmy, and over a decade in broadcasting, Modern Family comes to an end on April 8. The end of the series has been planned for quite some time now: ABC Network announced in February 2019 that the 11th season of the show would be its last. And unlike many other shows, they were able to film the finale before the Koronov virus forced them to stop production. “I’m so grateful that we were able to finish ‘The Modern Family’ like we wanted before it all happened,” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson told The Wrap. “My heart aches for performances that fail to make it. It’s something for the fans, too. I would be devastated if we couldn’t finish ‘The Modern Family and it just ends ambiguously.’

Not only will the series not end ambiguously, her beloved TV family may be back on screen someday. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said during the 2019 TV Critics Association press tour that she would “be happy” that the modern family would eventually achieve a spiff, though there are no “concrete plans” yet.

If or until it comes to fruition, there are plenty of other places to watch in the modern family group.

Sofía Vergara

Eric McKendless / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

Vergera will return to the screen as soon as America’s Got Talent’s newest judge. She also plays the villain (coral snake named Zayna) in the upcoming animated movie Quati.

Tea Burrell

Evans Ward / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

Burrell’s voice returns to television through the Fox Dukenville animated sitcom, on which he plays Jack.

Julie Bowen

Eric McKendless / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

Bowen will next star in Adam Shoemaker Netflix Hobby is Halloween, and has a lead role in the upcoming CBS series Raised by Wolves. This follows Crisis Manager Frankie Wolf (played by Bowen), who adopts an 11-year-old girl she plans to raise with her sister.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Bonnie Osborne / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

Ferguson does not currently have projects with scripts in the pipeline, but he is currently hosting the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot on HGTV. He told Wrap that he so loved doing the show, that he would stay as long as people kept watching.

Sarah Highland

Bonnie Osborne / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

According to Variety, Hyland is working on a pilot with the great patient writer Emily Gordon inspired by their experiences. Heland will star and executive produce, and Gordon will write and executive produce.

Ariel Winter

Eric McKendless / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

Winter has no projects expected to be announced, but she said on Instagram she expects to play and produce even after the modern family ends. “I’m excited to explore new characters as a young woman instead of the embarrassing boy you see here,” she said. “There are loads of amazing roles for women that I would love to shoot!”

Nolan Gold

Evans Ward / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

Following Gold is a role in the camp movie produced by James Franco, in which Gold plays a character named Ivan. He is also perfectly prepared for modern family pampering. “I love this show, and honestly I could see myself doing it all my life,” he told PopCulture.com.

Rico Rodriguez

Christopher Willard / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

The fan favorite actor may be stepping behind the camera soon. Rodriguez told Real that he formed a production company with his sister several years ago, and now that he has more time to focus on that part of his life, he is ready to write, produce and direct.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Eric McKendless / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

Anderson-Emmons wants to branch out into another aspect of the entertainment business. She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that one of her biggest hobbies was dancing, and she was happy to do a show like Dancing with the Stars. “I dance ballroom, cha cha, samba,” she said, fuming why she would be a good choice for the show.

After watching them embody the same characters for over a decade, it would be a nice change of pace to see the cast of players tackle something new.