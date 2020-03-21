Modern prog-pleasant on the web gigs | Louder

With the cancellation of almost all stay enjoyment owing to the the globally Covid-19 outbreak numerous bands and artists are turning to the World-wide-web to as an outlet for their creativeness and to entertain their fanbase, most of whom will be confined to home. Lots of are free of charge, some involve a compact fee, other individuals merely ask you make some form of donation to assist for the duration of a time when most artist’s money has been built all but non-existent.

Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook site has been an early winner of streaming gigs and has established up the Digital Prog Gigs Fb web page to emphasize what is actually heading on. We are going to be bringing you each day updates listed here far too on the Prog internet site, pointing you in the path of anything which is prog-helpful, on a each day foundation.

These days, Saturday March 21, we have…

COMA ROSSI

The Bangalore prog band, who released their self-titled debut album via the Progressive Gears label in 2018, not long ago experienced to terminate their United kingdom tour wherever they would have been participating in along with the likes of The Blackheart Orchestra and the John Hackett Band. Currently at 530pm (GMT) guide signer and guitarist Tom Borah will be accomplishing a few acoustic songs at the Coma Rossi Facebook web page.

Tom Borah of Coma Rossi, live by using the band’s Facebook webpage at 5.30pm (GMT)

BAT FOR LASHES

Not strictly prog, but we are casting our internet large right here to assist artists and their fanbase and we know that a whole lot of Prog viewers get pleasure from the synth-laden artwork rock of Natasha Khan. Nowadays and tomorrow Natasha will be bringing an improvised piano established via her Instagram web page at 7pm (GMT).

Bat For Lashes improvised piano set by using their Instagram webpage at 7pm (GMT)

KADAVAR

If your preferences run a very little heavier, German rockers Kadaver, who mix psychedelic, stoner and challenging rock , will be stay-streaming a live performance by way of their own Facebook webpage this evening at 8.30pm (GMT).

Kadaver live-streaming live performance by means of their Fb page at 8.30pm (GMT)

We are making an attempt to convey you as much information as we can. If you happen to be a band who are having your individual on the internet gig, or a fan who is aware about one, and we have not incorporated it listed here, remember to e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we are going to include you to our listings.

Remain risk-free and prog on.