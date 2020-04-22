Modern Virginia Tech commit Tyas Martin sees 2021 class creating into ‘something special’ | Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech commit Tyas Martin produced an perception on the coaching staff with his effectiveness at the Countrywide Blend in January.

Martin, who verbally fully commited on April 10, joined much more than 600 of the nation’s major underclassmen at the combine-like party arranged in affiliation with the All-American Bowl.

The defensive tackle out of Jacksonville Large Faculty in Arkansas ticked all the containers for Tech’s new co-defensive line coaches Darryl Tapp and Bill Teerlinck. The Hokies new team needs to get greater up entrance and Martin was measured at 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds with a wingspan of 6.5 feet.

He frequented campus back in November final year for Tech’s 36-17 gain around Wake Forest, but he grew to become a precedence goal after the incorporate. Martin gained an offer you a couple months later and Tech rapidly jumped to a scholarship record that highlighted Virginia, Tennessee, Kansas, Southern Miss out on and North Texas.

The reality that Virginia Tech seldom ventured into Arkansas for a significant college recruit created an impact on the a few-star defender. According to 247 Sporting activities composite rankings, Martin is the state’s No. 3 rated prospect.

“It’s a huge deal that they targeted out of everyone else, I’m incredibly fired up about that,” Martin mentioned.

Martin is also psyched about the 2021 class Virginia Tech is creating that begun with 4-star quarterback Dematrius Davis back again in November. Davis is a person of the prime rated quarterbacks in the nation for the recruiting cycle and has not been shy about achieving out to fellow recruits about becoming a member of him in Blacksburg such as Martin.

After Tech added 3-star linebacker William Johnson and four-star broad receiver Latrell Neville, Martin jumped on board. He also credited the ties Tapp and Teerlinck have to the NFL and the vitality he witnessed at Lane Stadium back again in November in factoring into his final decision.

“I just felt like it was the greatest fit for me,” Martin stated. “The application there is undertaking something distinctive and I required to be a component of it. I required to hop on board early.”

Virginia Tech has a significant need at defensive tackle for the 2021 class with each DaShawn Crawford and Jarrod Hewitt expected to graduate. The other tackles on the roster consist of Jaden Cunningham, Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard and Josh Fuga.

The Hokies signed 4 defensive ends in 2020 — Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten — but the coaching employees hasn’t dominated out the chance of shifting just one of them over to deal with. Bryant bought knowledge on the inside of of the line as a higher college senior.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football defeat author for The Roanoke Situations. Observe him on Facebook and Twitter.