Modern Warfare Season Three has added a Dog on Warzone quads, Vehicle skins and Ghost-Eurogamernet net

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season three kicks off today. Started with, and with it the new content has been wasted.

One of the main attractions for Warzone fans is the addition of Quad to both Battle Royal and Pirates. This means you can team up with three players for a squad of four.

Scope and Scatter Gun – New modes are coming to Warzone with a single sniper rifle and shotgun mode. An overview of ground loot is coming. Each weapon type will have a cool and non-silenced type. New weapons and blueprints will also be added to the supply box.

On Modern Warfare Multiplayer is on. Three new 6v6 maps are included in the season. Call of Duty’s Fertilizer Talsic Backlot: A modern warfare map backlot that appeared as part of a broader Call of Duty datamine. Howeke Sawmill seems to be a datacamp map that is supposed to be a remake of the village from the modern datafare village. This three lane map is really complete in a sleepy field with a village, butcher, mess hall and even beekeeper – with an active hive.

And finally the Ananias invasion, a smaller 6v6 version of 10v10, and the Aniyah Palace, a ground war map. Aniyah Palace is one of the worst maps in Modern Warfare for many players. The path is too long for most of the game modes that are connected to it, and it takes a long time for players to get back into the action of death. So, a smaller version is definitely welcome.

Now three battle passes for the season, including two brand new weapons at Tires 15 and 31: the Rennette handgun and the SKS Marksman rifle. (Both of these weapons were found in the Datamine.)

If you buy Battle Pass, you get a new operator, Alex from the campaign (Alex’s repayment earlier this week). At the end of the story of Modern Warfare, Alex returns with an artificial leg after his heroism. When you buy a Season Three Battle Pass or Battle Pass bundle, you can play around with it, which includes 20 level skips.

The Allegiance side has no new operator yet, but it also opens up a new shirtless skin for the Yeager in Category 0 where he shows why he regards nightlife and excess.

Stay warm, Yegor.

Later in the third season we will see two new operators. Ronin already knows about you. Iskara is a new loyal soldier in the Chimera division.

Other Season Three Contents: Vehicle skins in Warzone, the first of a new separate operator thread modeled after the division of various armed forces. These ‘mill-sim’ skins include the US Expeditionary Force (Tier 10), South Korean Special Forces (Tier 30), Pararescue (Tier 50) and Counter Terrorist Special Police Force.

And finally, buying Battle Pass involves Infinite Ward’s Call of Duty: Ghost playing toy dog ​​Colin. Miss it?