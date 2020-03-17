Modi govt introduces Hindu, Sufi yatra circuits in J&K, full spending budget crosses Rs 1 lakh cr

File graphic of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photograph: Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

Srinagar: The Narendra Modi government has resolved to introduce 3 religious yatra (tour) circuits in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir — two Hindu pilgrimages and one for the followers of Sufism.

The announcement was built by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament Tuesday, even though presenting the spending plan for J&K.

The 3 circuits are:

Shiv Khori-Uttar Bani-Purmandal-Mata Sukhrala Deviji Shankaracharya-Mata Khir Bhawani-Martand (Mattan) and Makhdoom Sahib-Khanqah-e-Moula-Watlab-Babareshi-Pakharpora-Aishmuqam.

The third circuit will be the to start with govt-backed Sufi pilgrimage in J&K.

“The number of pilgrims checking out Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is most likely to cross 86 lakh this 12 months, which will be the greatest in the last five yrs,” Sitharaman said in advance of introducing the new circuits.

“The ensuing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra commencing in June/July this 12 months may well provide hope of revival of tourism in J&K in check out of the reality that the yatris, moreover paying obeisance at the holy shrine, also stop by other tourism destinations, so re-energising the tourism business in the Valley, which is the livelihood of a key chunk of the populace,” she said.

“For tourism and tradition sectors, an allocation of Rs 706 crore has been manufactured for the year 2020-21, which is Rs 260 crore extra than the prior year’s funds allocation.”

The Countrywide Convention-Congress coalition govt among 2008-2014 had also floated a comparable proposal — it had allotted Rs 150 crore for a Sufi circuit in Kashmir, a Hindu pilgrimage circuit in Jammu and a Buddhist circuit in Ladakh — but it did not get off.

Finances crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

This is the initially spending budget for Jammu and Kashmir because Report 370, granting it unique powers, was scrapped in August past year, and the erstwhile point out was bifurcated into the union territories of J&K and Ladakh. The authorities also claimed this is the very first time the budgetary allocation for J&K has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sitharaman mentioned in her speech: “The finances for 2020-21 for J&K shall cross Rs 1 lakh crore for the initial time, an indicator of our determination to make J&K a product of improvement. This is the maximum at any time spending budget envisaged for Jammu and Kashmir.”

The federal government has shifted its target to sure sectors, through improved expenditure and legislation. The sectors contain education, agriculture, tourism, rural improvement, work and skill development. All the places have witnessed a substantial maximize in fiscal allotment as when compared to the prior finances.

Sitharaman claimed that for the agriculture and horticulture sectors, an allocation of Rs 1,872 crore has been produced, which is Rs 680 crore a lot more than the former year.

“Nearly 70 per cent of the populace of J&K relies upon on agriculture and allied sectors. For that reason, we propose to give particular concentrate on agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors,” she said.

“High-density apple plantation has the opportunity to maximize the earnings of farmers 3 to four occasions. Hence, an region of 355 hectares shall be brought below significant-density apple plantation, aside from an added 1,500 hectares under spot enlargement.”

Rural improvement has gone up Rs 1,951 crore to Rs 5,284 crore, though for the college and bigger training sector, the new allocation is Rs 2,392 crore — Rs 1,000 crore much more than final 12 months.

Sitharaman also introduced an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for filling up 50,000 vacant posts.

Health and clinical schooling

At a time when the overall world is grappling with the menace of COVID-19 or coronavirus, Sitharaman has also announced an boost in the allocation for J&K’s wellness and health care sectors.

“For overall health and healthcare education sector, an allocation of Rs 1,268 crore has been manufactured for the calendar year 2020-21, which is Rs 500 crore extra than the past year’s spending plan allocation,” the minister explained.

