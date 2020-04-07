Modi govt to procure 1 cr hydroxychloroquine tablets for its affordable drugs scheme

A Jan Aushadhi retail store | @pmbjpbppi

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi federal government is seeking at procuring 1 crore tablets of hydroxychloroquine, which has caught the world’s awareness as a possible cure to the novel coronavirus, for its economical medicine scheme Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP), ThePrint has learnt.

The move comes right after the Union Ministry of Overall health resolved to procure 10 crore tablets of hydroxychloroquine from pharmaceutical majors Ipca Laboratories and Zydus Cadila.

The authorities is prepared to float one more purchase for 1 crore tablets, which will be stocked with healthcare retailers underneath the Jan Aushadhi plan.

The governing administration typically procures 10-15 lakh of the tables on a yearly basis below the scheme as they are also offered for the treatment method of rheumatoid arthritis.

“We are preparing a tender for the procurement of 1 crore tablets for the retail stores. The drug will be sold only on the valid prescription and stores will abide by the procedures utilized for advertising prescription drugs under agenda H1,” reported a senior formal at the Department of Prescription drugs (DoP), Ministry of Chemical compounds and Fertilisers, who did not desire to be named.

The scheme, applied by the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), will come below the ambit of DoP.

“We have requested Zydus Cadila and Ipca Laboratories to participate in the tender process. The rate quoted for the procurement is Rs 3.50 for each tablet,” the formal included.

The two businesses are the country’s biggest brands of the anti-malarial drug.

Right up until now, hydroxychloroquine came beneath ‘Schedule H’ of the Medicine and Cosmetics Guidelines, 1945 — the legislation which regulates the import, manufacture and distribution of medication. It has now been moved to the stricter Timetable H1.

Underneath equally schedules, the drug can be bought only on prescription. Even so, relocating to a stricter routine indicates chemists will have to preserve a history of the prescription for every invest in of hydroxychloroquine.

Jan Aushadhi merchants and the Covid-19 fight

Beneath the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, the authorities operates 5,000 medical stores across the place for economical medicines. It is a preferred scheme of the Narendra Modi govt and comes with some surrogate branding for the BJP.

The government expects a leap in need if the drug is proved profitable in treating Covid-19 and wishes to stockpile them in the Jan Aushadhi stores. They will also act as a buffer stock.

In February, the govt procured masks from the Jan Aushadhi retail outlets when it sent “emergency supplies” to China.

“Similarly, we can help the authorities afterwards in circumstance of any emergency, for the provide of HCQ as very well. Also, our outlets are offered throughout India including distant locations. In the long term, if the drug receives approval for demonstrating efficacy in the treatment, we will have ample stocks,” claimed the official quoted higher than.

At first named the Jan Aushadhi Yojana (JAY) when released by the Congress-led UPA authorities in 2008, the scheme was re-branded and relaunched in 2015 by the Modi govt as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PM-JAY), with the PM acquiring credit rating for reviving it.

In 2016, it was all over again renamed to Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP), with PM Modi earning it a position to aggressively advertise it in his election rallies.

