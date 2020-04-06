Modi reduced India’s gross domestic product growth by 2.5% in 2020, blaming Coronavirus for “unprecedented” global shock

Modi now forecasts real GDP growth of 0.5 percent in the global economy in 2020, followed by a 3.2 percent increase in pickups in 2021.



latest update: March 27, 2020, 11:00 AM IST

New Delhi: Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut its estimate of India’s gross domestic product growth during the 2020 calendar year to 2.5 percent, up from a 5.3 percent forecast, and said the Curavirus virus would cause unprecedented shock to the global economy. .

The 2020 estimate is compared to 5 percent economic growth in 2019.

In India’s macro-globalized vision for 2020-21, India is likely to see a sharp drop in revenue at an approximate 2.5 percent growth rate, largely driven by domestic demand and recovery in 2021, Modi said.

“In India, the flow of credit to the economy is severely hampered by severe liquidity constraints in the banking and non-banking sectors,” he said.

Earlier this week, India imposed a three-week package across the country, the largest move by any government to prevent the outbreak of the Cronavirus epidemic that has killed at least 17 people in the country so far.

This closure has led to the closure of businesses and factories and the temporary unemployment of thousands of workers. Last week, the shutdown stopped trains, flights and bus services.

The death toll from the new coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 24,000. In India, more than 700 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.

The global economy will be built in 2020, followed by the pickup truck in 2021, Modi said.

“We have reconsidered our global growth forecasts for 2020 as the economic costs of the Coronavirus shock increase, especially in advanced economies, and policy responses to combat the slump become clearer,” he said. “

In November last year, before the advent of the crown virus, the rating agency expected global economic growth to grow 2.6 percent this year.

“Our forecasts are for a sharp decline in economic activity in recent days with the spread of the coronavirus worldwide,” he said. “The shortage of locks and other remote social measures has spread across developed and emerging markets.”

“The instability of the financial sector has reached a level that was last observed during the global financial stress of 2008, despite the expectation of a quick response from the central banks and central governments,” the statement said.

Financial market stress is a reflection of anxiety and deep uncertainty about the real economic costs that families and businesses around the world are incurring.

The sharp rise in demand over the next two to four months is likely to be unprecedented.

In addition, the massive loss of income for businesses and individuals across the country will have a multiplier effect on the global economy as a whole.

“Job losses are likely to increase in the next few months,” Modi said. The speed of recovery depends on the extent of the job loss and the loss of permanent or temporary job income.

He even said that in countries where governments can provide support through large-scale, targeted actions, some small businesses and vulnerable people in less stable jobs are likely to suffer from severe financial anxiety, financial and monetary authorities said. They are increasingly advancing on the surface. Support the relevant economy

Financial measures include immediate support for households in the form of tax and transfer settlements, credit lines and subsidies to jobs, and explicit government guarantees on bank loans.

The Indian government on Thursday announced a package of 1.7 Rs ​​castor lacquer containing free food and cash to the poor for the next three months.

“Central banks are taking steps to ensure adequate liquidity in the financial system, so that credit conditions are not too tight, credit continues to flow smoothly to households and businesses, and the banking system remains strong,” Modi said.

“It is also necessary for central banks to limit the duration of the shock to one or two-quarters to prevent it from occurring in a banking crisis or, more broadly, in the financial sector,” he said.

Stating that political measures are expected to continue to grow and deepen, as the consequences of the shock become more apparent in terms of depth and duration, the rating agency said: “It is impossible to accurately estimate the economic statistics of this crisis.”

“There are significant unknowns, such as how long it takes for the virus to be completely eradicated and how long it takes for economic activity to be disrupted by renewal,” he said.

