Modi-Trump hold cellphone conversation, discuss of India-US partnership in struggle against Covid-19

File photograph of Primary Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump | ANI
Textual content Sizing:
A-
A+
New Delhi: Primary Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a specific dialogue on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the total energy of the India-US partnership to combat the pandemic.
The two leaders held an “extensive” telephonic discussion.
“We had a fantastic dialogue, and agreed to deploy the complete toughness of the India-US partnership to battle COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.
Had an intensive telephone dialogue with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a fantastic discussion, and agreed to deploy the entire energy of the India-US partnership to battle COVID-19.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020
The dialogue comes at a time when each nations around the world are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US has so considerably confirmed 278,458 circumstances of COVID-19 and a lot more than 7,100 fatalities. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 fatalities.
Also go through: Modi to Trump to Macron, every person enjoys a great war analogy. But coronavirus is not an ‘enemy’
ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the best reviews & feeling on politics, governance and much more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Show Whole Post