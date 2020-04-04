Modi-Trump hold cellphone conversation, discuss of India-US partnership in struggle against Covid-19

File photograph of Primary Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump | ANI

New Delhi: Primary Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a specific dialogue on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the total energy of the India-US partnership to combat the pandemic.

The two leaders held an “extensive” telephonic discussion.

“We had a fantastic dialogue, and agreed to deploy the complete toughness of the India-US partnership to battle COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.

The dialogue comes at a time when each nations around the world are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US has so considerably confirmed 278,458 circumstances of COVID-19 and a lot more than 7,100 fatalities. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 fatalities.

