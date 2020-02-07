‘Modified’ man from Perth accused of drug possession and extortion

A Perth man accused of assaulting a taxi driver in Bali has returned home and is having trouble with the law again.

Tore Bempasciuto is behind bars in Perth and charged with extortion and drug possession.

Police said they found 42 MDMA tablets in the shorts the 23-year-old was wearing last night.

Perth man accused of assaulting a taxi driver in Bali has a problem with the law, this time on home soil (9News)

His lawyer, Ashleigh Antoine, informed the court that Mr. Bempasciuto was sitting on his couch in his underwear when he heard a knock on the door.

She said he took some shorts that were in the bathroom, but they weren’t his.

The police visited Mr. Bempasciuto at his home in Ferndale because he was released on bail for a suspected extortion incident last week.

Tore Bempasciuto is behind bars in Perth and charged with extortion and drug possession (9News)

Officers say Mr. Bempasciuto and another man went to a house in Cloverdale and asked a woman to sign a vehicle to pay the debt of a man they were looking for.

“He is innocent until found guilty and intends to defend these charges all the way,” Antoine said in court.

The 23-year-old Bempasciuto was released from police custody in Bali just over two weeks ago.

He spent eight days in police custody in Kuta after being accused of assaulting a taxi driver who he believed stole his phone (9News)

He spent eight days in police custody in Kuta after being accused of assaulting a taxi driver who he thought had stolen his phone.

At the time – he said he was a changed man.

“I realize that my actions were wrong, I learned it the hard way, and it’s never safe again … It’s an hour of life that I’m sure I’m a changed man,” he said.

23-year-old Bempasciuto was released from Bali police detention a good fortnight ago (9News)

He will be on trial again in April.