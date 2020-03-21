Modi’s coronavirus justification for economic crisis & hoarding of MLAs amid a pandemic

Rachita Taneja | Sanitarypanels | Instagram

The picked cartoons appeared to start with in other publications, possibly in print or on-line, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In today’s highlighted cartoon, Rachita Taneja pokes pleasurable at Primary Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘janata curfew’, asking people to keep indoors Sunday for 14 hrs, when disregarding the have to have to have extra COVID-19 tests kits.

Kruttika Susarla | Instagram

Kruttika Susarla suggests that the coronavirus has provided PM Modi an excuse to “wash his hands” of the country’s economic crisis.

Alok Nirantar | Sakal Media Group

Alok Nirantar displays Union Home Minister Amit Shah having gain of the nationwide worry in the wake of coronavirus to topple the Congress federal government in Madhya Pradesh.

Manjul | Firstpost

Manjul also weighs in on the political scenario in Madhya Pradesh by referring to PM Modi’s address to the country over coronavirus previously this week.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Sajith Kumar connects the coronavirus ‘panic buying’ with the political scenario in Madhya Pradesh.

