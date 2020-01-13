Modi’s project to create a Hindu India

Loading...

CANBERRA – A permanent riddle in the world is the failure to force the nationalist consciousness on the enormous discrepancy between the desired goals, the means used, the results achieved and the price paid.

Some of the most passionate nationalists do the most damage to their imaginary nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatens to be the last to make the same tragic mistake.

India is the most successful example in history of meeting the challenge of unity in diversity through a dynamic formula of power sharing and accommodating. This success is based on the three key features of the country’s constitutional structure: democracy, federalism and secularism.

In a country that is 80 percent Hindu, the president, APJ Abdul Kalam, was once a Muslim, the prime minister, Manmohan Singh, a Sikh, and the real power behind the administration was an Italian-born Catholic immigrant, Sonia Gandhi.

Muslims are a 180 million strong minority in India. If they become dissatisfied with government-sponsored policies of exclusion, the country will get into a bloodbath and break apart. Conversely, they represent the world’s largest and longest-standing refutation of the alleged incompatibility of Islam and democracy.

There is a lot at stake for both the world and India.

In Modi’s first term (2014-2019), Muslims and other minorities felt besieged by the Hindutva agenda – a majority project by the hard-nosed Hindus to transform India into a Hindu Rashtra (nation). However, they did not want to provoke incidents in an increasingly feverish atmosphere and were largely silent.

The current conflagration consists of three detonators. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is due to be launched in 2020 and requires citizens to prove their Indian citizenship or the risk of deportation. The mission launched in the northeastern state of Assam in 2018 was to send illegal Muslim migrants back to Bangladesh. However, this is the case in a country where ownership of citizenship documents is the exception and not the norm. For example, none of me and four siblings had a birth certificate.

In August the government also revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only state with a Muslim majority. Finally, Parliament passed the Citizenship Act (CAA) in December. In this way, migrants from neighboring countries with a Muslim majority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who are Hindus, Christians, Jainen, Buddhists and Sikhs but not Muslims can become Indian citizens before 2014. The CAA was passed by both houses with a brutal majority without consultation, and the Supreme Court could consider the CAA to be unconstitutional for discriminatory citizenship claims based on religion.

The CAA proved to be the last straw and protests broke out in Assam and spread across the country. Ironically, the Assamese turn against all “migrants” – Hindus from India as well as Muslims from outside.

Recordings of police attacks on students protesting the CAA at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University have raised pent-up rage against crackdowns. The protests have become the largest in decades and represent the most significant mass mobilization against the Modi government. By the end of December, violence in India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh, had caused 23 deaths, many of them from police rounds.

After the end of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, telecommunications were stopped and public meetings were prohibited. Originally it was no longer in sight for the rest of India, but now these government-imposed restrictions have hit everyone, and communications shutdowns and curfews are suddenly more than an abstraction. Confidence in top political leadership has also been compromised by the jumble of contradictions, contradictions and falsehoods regarding the connection between the CAA and the NRC and the establishment of detention centers where those can be detained without the required documentation.

The CAA aims to appease the Hindu base of modes by creating a two-tier citizenship that is defined by religion. Concerns about the extent of the abuse have increased as links to the National Population Register (NPR), an extensive electronic database of all residents, may be updated this year. In addition, this will directly undermine Modi’s economic agenda by reducing investor confidence in India’s social cohesion and political stability.

Externally, it negates the intentional range of modes for Bangladesh and the Arab countries. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s scheduled meeting with Modi in Assam has been postponed. The misstep offers China unexpected opportunities to bring India’s neighbors to justice. And after decades of Indian diplomacy, India and Pakistan are separated again by strengthening the narrative that the two nations are based on religions that cannot coexist.

India can grossly reject Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s criticism, but cannot ignore the growing hostility of influential US circles against the emerging Hindu fundamentalism. During Modi’s first term, unrest was whispered by liberals concerned about religious zealots wanting to turn India into a “Hindu Pakistan” Express expressed it: “There were worrying noises across the American political spectrum during Modi’s first term Government turned into vocal objection in the second. “

However, there are four positive aspects that need to be ended. First, as evidence of the vitality of federalism, some states, including some from Modi Bharatiya Janata Party allies, insist that they will refuse to implement the CAA and NRC. Second, the protests were led by idealistic students who wanted to recapture the basic idea of ​​India: a pluralistic, secular, tolerant and all-inclusive republic. Third, the protest movement is made up of students, citizens, and political leaders of all religions, including some prominent public intellectuals, including well-known historian Ramachandra Guha.

After all, the Muslim students, especially the young women, challenged the Hindutva hardliners with the greatest political skill. They were brilliantly smart in identifiable Muslim clothing such as hijab, but wrapped in the Indian tricolor, singing the national anthem and reading excerpts from the Indian constitution.

The message to Modi is visible, clear and powerful: we are Indians, we are the guardians of the constitutional values, we are patriots and we stand for the unity of India and all Indians. You, sir, are the threat to all four.

Ramesh Thakur is an emeritus professor at the Australian National University and former deputy secretary general of the United States. An earlier version of this article was first published on the East Asia Forum website.

LATEST COMMENTS

We have the problems – and the solutions

Japan may have welcomed the first year of the new decade in an optimistic mood as it prepares to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games – events in which the nation had the right to …

Putin’s latest obsession: rewriting World War II

The 75th anniversary of World War II was the only upcoming event that Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his New Year address to the nation. Creation of an alternative to …

The risk of nuclear war is growing

It has been 75 years since Hiroshima and Nagasaki were burned, and 50 years since the Non-Proliferation Treaty came into force. And yet the world is in greater danger of a nuclear war today …