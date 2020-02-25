[Mogwai announce London Roundhouse clearly show on United kingdom tour – how to get tickets]

We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Observefor particulars of your details protection rights Invalid Email

Mogwai have declared a headline London exhibit.

The team will carry out at the Roundhouse on February 17. The displays will consider spot 25 a long time on from the release of the band’s debut solitary ‘Tuner’/’Lower’.

Their most current release was 2017’s Every Country’s Solar, their ninth studio album in general.

The album achieved range 6 on the British isles Albums Chart turning out to be their greatest charting LP and characteristics one ‘Party in the Dark’.

Mogwai have confirmed they are returning to the studio shortly with producer Dave Fridmann to begin operate on their tenth studio album.

Very last summer time they carried out festivals throughout the world which includes Mad Awesome, NOS Alive and Glasgow’s Summertime Periods for a hometown clearly show.

They are going to also head to Manchester and Glasgow on the tour.

You can discover out how to get tickets underneath.

How to get tickets

They go on standard sale at 9am on Friday February 28 through axs.com.

Tour dates

February 17 – London, Roundhouse

February 19 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

February 20 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro