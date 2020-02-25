mogwai-announce-three-united-kingdom-reveals-for-2021

Mogwai has announced three British isles demonstrates for 2021.

The band will be returning to London’s Roundhouse and the SSE Hydro in their hometown of Glasgow, as effectively as Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse.

The demonstrates will choose location 25 many years on from the launch of the band’s debut solitary ‘Tuner’/’Lower’.

The band tweeted the announcement now (February 25), with an impression of the dates and venues integrated.

They tweeted: “Pleased to announce new headline demonstrates in the United kingdom in February 2021

“Sign up for distinctive pre-sale entry (stay at 9am, Wednesday 26 February) – http://mogwai.scot/signup. Tickets on normal sale this Friday (28 February) at 9am GMT.”

The band will return to the studio shortly with producer Dave Fridmann to start off do the job on their tenth studio album, the comply with up to 2017’s ‘Every Country’s Sun’, their 2nd best 10 album in a row soon after 2014’s ‘Rave Tapes’.

The band’s hottest soundtrack – for Mark Cousins’ documentary Atomic – is for the Sky Original drama ZeroZeroZero, which is accessible to watch in the British isles from following thirty day period.

Pre-sale for the reveals commence Wednesday, 26 February, and supporters can signal up listed here. Common sale opens 9am on Friday 28 February.