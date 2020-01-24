Mohamad’s visit to strengthen defense cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia, says Mindef | Malaysia

Mohamad Sabu said the two ministers had a broad and open discussion. – Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Jakarta, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu today made his official visit to Indonesia to further strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.

During his stay in the Republic, Mohamad called his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense.

The Department of Defense (Mindef) said at the meeting that the two ministers had had a broad and open discussion reflecting the strength of the relationship, and both reaffirmed their shared commitments to further strengthen existing defense cooperation based on common interests, as well as cooperation the development of cooperation in the defense industry.

“During the meeting, ministers also raised the recent kidnapping of five Indonesian fishermen in the waters off Tambisan, Sabah.

“Both ministers have expressed confidence in the implementation of the Trilateral Cooperation Agreement (TCA) between Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines to address common threats to maritime security along the borders of the three countries,” said the ministry.

On January 16, five Indonesian fishermen were kidnapped by a group of hijackers associated with the Abu Sayyaf group by their trawler registered in Sabah in the waters off Tambisan.

Mohamad also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment, particularly the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), to ensuring security in the region.

Both ministers also agreed to meet Delfin Lorenzana (Secretary of the National Defense of the Philippines) on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in February to discuss further ways to improve the TCA.

Mohamad Prabowo also invited to attend the Defense Services in Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2020) and the National Security Fair in Asia (NATSEC 2020) to be held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23.

Tomorrow Mohamad will participate in the program “Hope for the New Islamic World: Strengthening Relations between Malaysia and Indonesia”, which will take place in Pondok Pesantren Asshiddiqiyah in Jakarta. – Bernama