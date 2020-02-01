Mohammed Allawi elected new designated Prime Minister

Former communications minister Mohammed Allawi was appointed prime minister by rival Iraqi factions after weeks of political standstill, three officials said.

The election of Mr. Allawi (66) to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi was the result of many months of talks between rival parties in the background.

On Wednesday, President Barham Saleh gave the blocs until February 1 the opportunity to select a prime minister, or said he would exercise his constitutional powers and choose one himself.

In a recorded statement posted on the Internet, Allawi called on the demonstrators to continue their anti-corruption uprising, saying that if the blocks insisted on prescribing names of ministers, he would stop.

“Nothing would have changed in the country without your victims and your courage,” he said to anti-government protesters.

“I trust you and I ask you to continue with the protests.”

Allawi was born in Baghdad and was Minister of Communication from 2006 to 2012. After a dispute with the former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, he resigned.

Parliament is expected to vote on his candidacy at the next session. After that, it has 30 days to formulate a government program and to elect a cabinet of ministers.