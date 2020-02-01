Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new designated Prime Minister

February 1 (UPI) – There were protests in the streets of Iraq on Saturday after Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi was appointed Iraqi designated minister.

Demonstrators said everyone who previously held a cabinet post – as Allawi had done in two previous governments – was defiled.

Allawi has a month to form a new government, which he will lead until the early elections.

In a video address on social media, Allawi promised to fight corruption and reform the government he is leading, and promised to step down if he cannot set up a cabinet or take sensible action against corruption.

He also expressed support for the ongoing demonstrations and urged the demonstrators to continue their demands.

“I am your employee who has your trust, so do not withdraw until you get what you want,” said Allawi.

Thousands of Iraqis have demonstrated since October and in November caused the last Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to step down.

They called for more jobs, an end to corruption in the country’s political elite, and what they described as Iran’s interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

Iraqi security forces and affiliated Iranian militias have killed at least 600 demonstrators since the demonstrations began.

The demonstrators took to the streets shortly after the announcement, with the clearest opposition to his appointment.

“Most protest sites believe that Allawi is cut from the same stuff as those in power,” protester Mohammed Aqeel told Al Jazeera. “It belongs to the same system that we don’t want.”

Allawi has the support of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who leads one of the largest political blocs in Parliament, and Sadr’s supporter has moved to Tahrir Square in Baghdad to limit the protests against Allawi.

Aqeel said large demonstrations are expected to reject Allawi’s appointment on Sunday.