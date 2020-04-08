Superstar Mohanlal, who has been living in his Chennai residence since the nationwide lockout started, spoke to Kerala Health Minister KK on Wednesday. Sheilaja and around 250 health workers from across the state appreciated their great service to the community.

The highlight of the nearly one-hour interaction is the AP release by Mohanlal on 2P. Bhaskaran directed the song “Snehdeepme Mizi Thurkku” in the movie “Lokem Mujhwen Sukhem Pekaren I Snehdeepme Mizi Thorku”.

Mohanlal sings for healthcare workers and thanks for their service in the midst of global crisis

The superstar thanked every health worker who had done a great service to the society, predicting all his difficulties and also pointed out that the coming days would be important for the state.

During the conversation, Principal of Kannur Medical College N. Roy said that he was a classmate of Mohanlal at the Government Model High School in the state capital and the superstar was happy to know about it.

On her behalf, Sheilaja thanked Mohanlal for having conversations with overworked health professionals.

Mohanlal has contributed Million million To CM’s Covid Relief Fund.

