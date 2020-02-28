[mohd-shukrie-appointed-ceo-of-mahb]

The exterior of low-charge provider terminal KLIA2 in Sepang as photographed on January seven, 2014. — Photograph by Observed Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 Feb — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has appointed Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh as its new team chief executive officer (CEO), successful March two, 2020.

Mohd Shukrie initial joined MAHB in May well 2019 as main running officer (COO). Subsequently, he was appointed as acting group CEO in January 2020, the airport operator reported in a assertion right now.

Prior to becoming a member of MAHB, Mohd Shukrie held various management roles in numerous corporations in Malaysia, between other individuals, as principal controller, chief economical officer, COO, and CEO in different entities in the DRB-HICOM Team, together with remaining entrusted as CEO of KL Airport Companies Sdn Bhd, the aircraft floor managing, cargo, and logistics arm of DRB-HICOM Team.

He had also served as team CEO of Konsortium Logistik Bhd and Pos Malaysia Bhd CEO of AirAsia’s Redbox Logistics and COO of AirAsia Malaysia.

Mohd Shukrie, who retains a degree in Company Scientific tests from the University of North London, is a chartered accountant with the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, the Uk, and a member of Malaysian Institute of Accountants. — Bernama