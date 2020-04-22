Mokesh Ambani says the partnership between Facebook and Geo Catalyst will be one that can lead the world’s digital community.

In a video statement, Ambani said he was pleased to welcome Facebook as a long-term partner, and said the two companies were working together to accelerate India’s digital transformation to empower, activate and enrich people.



latest update: April 22, 2020, 9:30 AM IST

Reacting to Facebook’s almost 10 percent stake in Jio operating systems, Reliance Industries co-founder Mox Ombani said Wednesday that the partnership is a catalyst for making India one of the world’s leading digital communities. It is proven.

In a video statement, Ambani said he was pleased to welcome Facebook as a long-term partner, and said the two companies were working together to accelerate India’s digital transformation to empower, activate and enrich people.

“At the core of the partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg and I have made for the all-encompassing digital transformation of India and the service to all Indians.”

Facebook and Etemad announced on Wednesday that the US tech giant will buy a 99.9% stake in Reliance Telecommunications Company for $ 5.7 billion (43,574 rupees), as the social media company plans to Use the very popular WhatsApp chat service to provide digital. Payment services

“In the near future, JioMart, Jio’s new digital trading platform and WhatsApp, will enable almost three small Indian rental shops to communicate digitally with each customer in their neighborhood,” Ambani said. .

As part of the deal, local retailers and small businesses of Carrera are able to sign up for JioMart, an online food delivery platform, and receive seamless orders via WhatsApp.

RIL spokesman Mokesh Omani’s full statement on the deal:



My Indian compatriots, Namkar.

I am sure that all of you are safe and well.

I am here today to share some interesting news with you. We at Reliance and Jio are all happy with Facebook Inc. We welcome you as a long-term and respected partner.

At the core of our partnership is the commitment of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, and I share in India’s all-round digital transformation and service to all Indians. Together, our two companies are accelerating India’s digital economy so that they can activate and enrich you.

Our partnership will be a major catalyst for India’s transformation into the world’s leading digital community.

Over the past few years, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have become a household name in India. WhatsApp has entered the daily vocabulary of our people, especially in all 23 official languages ​​of India. WhatsApp is not just a digital application. This is a friend, family, friends, jobs, information seekers and providers.

The combined power of the Geo World Class Digital Connection platform and Facebook’s close relationship with the people of India will provide new and creative solutions for each of you in the very near future. JioMart, the new digital trading platform of Geo and WhatsApp, enables approximately 3 small Indian rental shops to communicate digitally with each customer in their neighborhood. This means that all of you can order and receive orders and faster delivery of daily goods from local shops nearby.

At the same time, small cranes can expand their businesses and create new job opportunities using digital technology. And in the coming days, this winning instruction to serve other key shareholders in Indian society will be extended. Kisans, our small and medium enterprises, students and teachers, health care providers and most importantly all our women and youth who form the foundation of the new India.

Visual Prime Minister and Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set two ambitious goals in his digital mission to India. ‘Ease of life’ for all Indians, especially for ordinary Indians, and ‘Ease of doing work’ for all entrepreneurs, especially for small entrepreneurs. Today, I assure you that the synergy between Geo and Facebook will help achieve these goals.

Finally, I take this opportunity to wish each of you good health and safety in the current and extraordinary situation in India and around the world. We are all in this together and together we will be able to overcome this epidemic. Corona haarega India jeetega. With our collective efforts, India will certainly appear stronger, healthier and better. Thank you and J India.

