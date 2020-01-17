Mold making where a MacDill AFB family is excluded from their home

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Ryan Morgan has been with MacDill for two years. Like many families living on the base, he had mold problems.

Morgan said the first house assigned to him had mold problems.

“They had to rip out our kitchen, they ripped out our floor in our living room,” he said.

He believes the shape caused health problems for his family.

“Everyone in my family has been diagnosed with asthma,” Morgan said.

He was assigned to a new home, but Morgan said the home also has mold.

“Within three months of being home, we noticed certain smells and actually found mold in one of the closets.”

Myles Schanck and his family live next door to Morgan in the same building. They say they also have mold problems.

A company was commissioned to deal with the mold problem in his home, but the company has now excluded the Schancks from their own home.

The president of Michael’s Management Service said the family had been locked out of the house for their own protection.

Ron Hansen, the company’s president, said while mold control is ongoing, they need to monitor the build space to prevent further mold contamination.

Schanck said he had to get personal items out of the house and couldn’t understand why he was being prevented from entering. The family set up surveillance cameras to monitor the work, and Schanck said the camera shows that nothing is being done.

“No work was done in the apartment. That’s what Harbor Bay told us and also about our cameras in our house. We see nothing else than the protective barriers that are being erected, ”said Schanck.

He arranged to meet with Harbor Bay to gain access to his home, but when Schanck appeared for the meeting with his lawyer on Friday, he was denied entry again.

“The Harbor Bay staff informed me that they would not let me into my house because our attorney was present,” said Schanck.

Natalie Khawam is the attorney for the Schanck, Morgan, and several other families with mold problems at MacDill. She said the private company that manages the houses is trying to intimidate the families.

“I believe there is an intimidating factor that happened today. I will not vouch for it. I will not allow this to happen to one of my customers or anyone who is on this basis, ”said Khawam.

