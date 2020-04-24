Moldovan leaders say Russia’s credit line is in danger of economic crisis

CHISINAU – The President of Moldova on Friday accused the opposition of provoking an economic crisis in a small eastern European country by blocking the receipt of a Russian loan.

Moldovan constitutional court on Thursday blocked the disbursement of a 200 million euro ($ 214.94 million) loan from Russia that has been clearing a political row in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Breached between the European Union member Romania and non-EU Ukraine, Moldovan politics has the potential to divide people closer to the West and those seeking a strong alliance with Moscow.

It is seeking external financing to support its economy during the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the government expects 10-year loans could partially cover the state’s budget deficit this year.

“The opposition is concerned that Moldova will receive a loan of 200 million euros from Russia. These are not the conditions that concern them, and not some points in the agreement, but the fact that Moldova will accept the money, ”Igor Dodon told an official social media feed.

“They want to provoke a crisis, take people to the streets and come back to power in this wave,” he added.

The opposition said Russia’s motivation for granting the loan would support pro-Russian President Dodon, who plans to run for a second term in next year’s presidential election.

Serdgiu Sirbu, a lawmaker from the pro-European opposition group Pro-Moldova has petitioned the court to block debt, after objecting to certain conditions of debt.

The loan agreement was ratified by parliament on Thursday, but the court’s decision to “suspend (the loan agreement) pending a major review” makes the date of receipt of the money unclear when the court will will rule whether the Loan is legal or not. ($ 1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Barbara Lewis)