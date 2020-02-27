Molly Hagan Joins Jared Padalecki’s Walker Reboot

Deadline is reporting that Molly Hagan (Sully, Jane the Virgin, iZombie) has joined The CW’s Walker reboot opposite Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) as a series normal. Hagan will also star together with Mitch Pileggi (The X-Information, Supernatural), Keegan Allen (Rather Minor Liars), and Lindsey Morgan (The 100).

Walker follows Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his personal ethical code, who returns home to Austin just after becoming undercover for two yrs, only to uncover there is tougher get the job done to be carried out at house. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family members, and obtain unforeseen widespread ground with his new partner (Morgan) — 1 of the to start with females in Texas Rangers’ historical past — when escalating significantly suspicious about the situations bordering his wife’s dying.

Hagan will perform Abeline Walker, Walker’s (Padalecki), an unstoppable pressure of nature. Abeline is a third-technology Texas rancher. Clever and perceptive, she often places the family first and hardly ever hesitates to give guidance whether questioned for or not.

The collection is written and generated by Anna Fricke (Staying Human, Valor) and govt developed by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore of Rideback as well as Padalecki. Walker is from CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Rideback.

