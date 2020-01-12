Molly Sims models Swiffer Duster glam on red carpet

Word to the wise, pieces: always ask for an incredible bargain. A concept unknown to my friend Tipsy van Keister, who took me as a guest to a 15-minute session, $ 10 micro needle.
“Don’t be skeptical,” she hissed as we entered a non-descriptive office. Soon a young woman in a lab coat joined us.
“Do you always wear that colored lipstick?” She asked me.
“Do you think that scarf is flattering?” She asked Tipsy.
Tipsy and I stood up and took our hug.
“What is the purpose of this?”
“Sorry, are you here for the micro needle? Well, I need a needle. In short sentences. “
To make matters worse, Tipsy became so red with shame that she did not get a real micro needle treatment until she mortified.
Speaking of painful points, get a load of turnout this week’s red carpet.
Let me refresh this Angel Face and I will submit my report:
ANGEL FACE
½ oz. apple brandy
1 ounce. gin
Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Sieve in a cocktail glass.
– drinknation.com