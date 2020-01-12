Molly Sims models Swiffer Duster glam on red carpet

Loading...

Word to the wise, pieces: always ask for an incredible bargain. A concept unknown to my friend Tipsy van Keister, who took me as a guest to a 15-minute session, $ 10 micro needle.

“Don’t be skeptical,” she hissed as we entered a non-descriptive office. Soon a young woman in a lab coat joined us.

“Do you always wear that colored lipstick?” She asked me.

“Do you think that scarf is flattering?” She asked Tipsy.

Tipsy and I stood up and took our hug.

“What is the purpose of this?”

“Sorry, are you here for the micro needle? Well, I need a needle. In short sentences. “

To make matters worse, Tipsy became so red with shame that she did not get a real micro needle treatment until she mortified.

Speaking of painful points, get a load of turnout this week’s red carpet.

Let me refresh this Angel Face and I will submit my report:

ANGEL FACE

½ oz. apple brandy

1 ounce. gin

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Sieve in a cocktail glass.

– drinknation.com

CLEAN SWEEP: How many Swiffer Dusters had to die to make Molly Sims’ dress? (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

DOUBLES: Cynthia Erivo is half Glam Fencer, half Ruche Rectitude. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)

BERRY GOOD: We will ignore that serious PB absorption at the hem of Julianne Nicholson to think about the corsage / demi-sash on her shoulder. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)



HIGH FLYER: Ebony Obsidian has an impressive wingspan, even on the ground. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)