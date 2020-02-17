[‘mom,-be-brave:’-daughter-writes-information-of-hope-in-snow-to-mom-battling-most-cancers]

CLEVELAND — An Ohio girl who is battling most cancers obtained a information of hope, prepared in the snow, from her daughter.

The woman’s daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, ‘Mom, be courageous,’ in some recently-fallen snow on Friday.

Schambach, who is a medical professional from Guatemala, said she had under no circumstances even noticed snow in advance of. She was impressed to generate the information to lift her mom’s spirits.

Schambach stated she was hoping other individuals would see the information and sense like “any person else cares.”

The Cleveland Clinic tweeted a photo of the concept, prompting well wishes from others on Twitter.

Schambach claimed she is happy that others are pondering of her mom.