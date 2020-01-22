Mom Creates Target, Starbucks Playsets for 3-Year-Old Daughter

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – A creative mom made to measure for her 3 year old daughter who loves Target.

Milwaukee’s Renee Doby-Becht transformed her daughter Ariah’s playroom into a miniature Target store, complete with Starbucks coffee.

Doby-Becht told Good Morning America that she received “so many positive comments” from “mostly moms” after posting photos of the game room to a Facebook group. As of Wednesday, his Facebook post had been shared more than 9,000 times.

She said she used a Melissa and Dog “Fresh Mart Grocery Store” play set as the base for the Target cash register and reused Ariah’s storage cube for the Starbucks.

Game room now includes details such as gift cards, clearance labels, “Employee of the Month” photo (with Ariah’s photo, of course) and a realistic-looking Starbucks menu, courtesy from Ariah’s graphic aunt.

The former Doby-Becht elementary school teacher even made a Starbucks apron by hand.

“I’m happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (although I’m probably more excited about it than she is),” said Doby-Becht on Facebook.

