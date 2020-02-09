Mom dragged on runaway bus with daughter tells of terrible ordeal

It was an incident that spectators hope never to see again and a story that would surely have stayed in the minds of readers: a mother and young daughter mowed down by a double-decker bus on the run in the central business district of Auckland.

On January 13, a City Sightseeing Tours bus drove back down a street in Auckland CBD, crushing a mother and daughter and trapping them underneath.

Bus crashed on construction site at corner of Victoria and Albert streets

Addressing Women’s Day, lucky mom Renee Annan shares her experience of the horrific, but miraculous ordeal.

“I heard screams and I saw the bus get off and I thought ‘it reverses’, then I saw that it was going rather fast and I started to run,” he said. she declared to the publication.

She tried to recover her 23-month-old daughter géeria at the same time.

“But then it hit us and I couldn’t do anything about it,” she told Women’s Day.

Renee Annan and her daughter Āria Hetaraka were walking in the central business district of Auckland when they were hit by a runaway bus. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Annan says it was very hot under the bus and as if they were run over.

“Our hands were torn and I was sure we were both dead.”

Once she realized she had – somehow – survived, she feared that Āria was dead.

“It was the worst minute of my life,” she added.

Auckland’s 29-year-old mom was dragged 20 yards down the road while under the bus, but Āria was left somewhere else, according to the publication.

“Fortunately, we were both in the middle of the bus, not under the wheels.”

The fleeing bus stopped in a work area. Photo / Jason Oxenham

At the time, a witness, Satender Phogat, who works at Kebab Time on Victoria St, told The Herald the horror of hearing a mother screaming for her baby.

“I was in shock,” said Phogat. “I didn’t want to see what happened because she was screaming and I can’t see and explain what happened …”

A child’s pram is visible behind the bus. Photo / Dean Purcell

Annan is still recovering from wounds from a rash on her arms and, luckily, Āria escaped unharmed – apart from a few abrasions and bruises, and a small bump on her head.

It’s a miraculous story of survival, letting Annan think there must be an angelic force watching over his family.

“I’m not religious, but it’s almost like angels are watching us.”

Āria’s father James said the whole incident looked like a celebration of life.

Speaking of Āria, James added, “To think that she was hit by the bus and the way she stands. We are so blessed to have her. She is our little pounamu.”

READ MORE:

• Horror of the runaway bus: a double-decker double-decker driver injures three at Victoria St in Auckland

• Auckland runaway bus: heroic worker describes rescue of crushed infant

• Runaway Auckland horror bus: workers who saved an infant under the bus called a hero

• “Oh my baby, my baby was there and is under the bus”: a desperate mom asks for help after the runaway bus has crashed in Auckland CBD

.