Mom of Berkeley Prep four-star candidate Jaylen Harrell introduced him to football

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Jaylen Harrell, who decided to continue his football career at the University of Michigan, told me that his mother had brought him to football.

If you are not surprised, I will tell you why you should be surprised.

Jaylen is the son of James Harrell. James played college football at the University of Florida. He also played soccer in the NFL, especially for the Detroit Lions.

When I asked Jaylen who introduced him to the sport, he pointed to his

Mother, Aria Siplin. I think the introduction was pretty innocent.

“We started football like other parents

Activities that our children can participate in, ”said Aria.

I met her and Jaylen at the National Signing Day in Berkeley

Preparatory school on Wednesday.

“It started with Flag Football at the YMCA,” she said, “and then we got

switched to Pop Warner Football. He really enjoyed it. “

I asked Aria if she remembered the moment when she realized that her son could

have a future on the soccer field. The veracity of her answer made me do it

Smile.

“Well,” she said to me, “it’s so funny that you ask this question

Because as parents in the stands we all thought our children were the best. “

She remembered an arbitrator’s comment when Jaylen was about 8 years old.

“The children ran aimlessly. However, sometimes Jaylen was very focused and intense and ready to play a piece, ”she said. “And once one of the referees stopped by and said, ‘This boy really knows what he’s doing on the field. He is, so to speak, the only one who really likes it. “His intensity level was always very high when he was young, which was one of those moments like:“ This could be something that he really wants to take as far as possible. ‘ “

He did it. Jaylen will play on the defensive end for the Wolverines

fall. How did he celebrate this milestone?

“We had a little meeting with my grandma,” he said. “My

Family was very excited. “

“We have a huge family here in Tampa,” Aria told me. “Greetings to my whole family! They come by, they are supportive, number one supporters, when Jaylen is involved. You want to be there. You want to congratulate him. You are excited. Are you happy. They are thrilled and this is a time full of love and celebration for him. “

LATEST SPORTS MAIN LINES: