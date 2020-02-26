mom-of-lacking-15-thirty-day-period-old-at-centre-of-amber-warn-charged

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee — The mother of a 15-thirty day period-aged at the centre of a nationwide Amber Inform has been charged.

Megan ‘Maggie’ Boswell, 18, was billed Tuesday on a single depend of filing a phony report.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Place of work reported that in the course of the search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan reportedly gave detectives conflicting statements. Some of the facts offered was unveiled to be wrong.

An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn on Feb. 19, 2020, wherever it was uncovered that she experienced been lacking due to the fact December 2019.

Megan was arrested and is staying held in the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Anybody with facts on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to phone 1-800TBI-Discover.