mom-of-san-bernardino-terrorist-to-plead-guilty-to-destroying-proof

RIVERSIDE — The mom of a terrorist who killed 14 persons in a 2015 attack on a Xmas occasion in California has agreed to plead guilty to destroying proof by shredding a map her son may have made use of to plan the massacre, prosecutors introduced Tuesday.

Rafia Sultana Shareef, 66, of Corona agreed to plead guilty to a demand of intending to impede a federal felony investigation by altering, destroying and mutilating documents, the U.S. attorney’s workplace reported.

The crime carries a prospective 20-yr federal prison sentence. But under the plea agreement, Shareef is expected to obtain no extra than 18 months when she is be sentenced in U.S. District Court docket in Riverside.

Shareef, also identified as Rafia Farook, is the mother of Syed Rizwan Farook. He and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, opened fire with semiautomatic rifles on Dec. 2, 2015, on the Xmas celebration accumulating of San Bernardino County personnel.

The assault killed 14 persons and wounded 22. Farook and Malik fled and were being killed several hours later on in a shootout with law enforcement.

At the time, Shareef was sharing a Redlands home with her son, his wife and their 6-month-outdated daughter. On the morning of the shooting, Farook and Malik still left the house, telling Shareef that they had been likely to a professional medical appointment, prosecutors claimed.

Alternatively, they drove to the Inland Regional Middle in San Bernardino and attacked the party.

In accordance to her plea agreement, following Shareef figured out that regulation enforcement experienced recognized her son as a suspect in the attack, she went into his bed room, “grabbed at least just one doc that appeared to be a map, and fed it into a shredder,” the U.S. attorney’s place of work stated.

“Shareef admitted that she knew her son had produced the document, and she considered it was specifically relevant to his preparing of the IRC assault,” the assertion explained.