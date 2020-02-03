Mom of Streatham terrorist shares disbelief that ‘polite boy’ has turned into murderer

The Streatham terrorist’s mother, Sudesh Amman, described him as a “nice and polite boy”, radicalized during his detention in a high-security prison and by viewing extremist documents online.

Haleema Faraz Khan told Sky News that her son, who wanted to study biomedical sciences, appeared “normal” when he visited on Thursday January 30.

Fanatic Amman was shot dead by police after seizing a knife from a shop and attacking two passers-by on Sunday. A third person was injured by shards of glass during the shooting.

The 20-year-old, imprisoned for possession and distribution of terrorist documents in December 2018, had recently been released from prison and had been staying in a bonded youth hostel near Leigham Court Road for two weeks.

His mother told the broadcaster that she thought he had been radicalized while in high security prison in Belmarsh, and had also developed extreme opinions after watching Islamist material online.

The atrocity follows the attack on Fishmongers’ Hall in the city of London in November, when another convicted terrorist, Usman Khan, murdered two people while on probation.

Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were stabbed to death at a rehabilitation conference.

Government crackdown on early release of terrorists

Sudesh Amman went to school in Harrow

(Image: met the police)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday February 3 that the government will crack down on the early release of terrorist prisoners, although it is unclear how this will be applied to cases already underway.

“We are introducing legislation to stop the automatic early release system. The difficulty is how to apply retrospectively to the cohort of people who are currently eligible,” he said.

“It is time to take steps to ensure that no matter what law we introduce, people in the mainstream do not automatically qualify for early release.”

About 245 convicted terrorists were released from prison between 2012 and 2019.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said more than 70 people convicted of a terrorist offense and serving prison terms had been released in the capital.

After the attack on Fishmongers’ Hall, a series of measures were proposed, including to force dangerous terrorists who are given prolonged and determined sentences to serve behind bars all the time.

The Counter Terrorism (Sentencing and Release) Bill would also ensure that those convicted of serious crimes, such as preparing terrorist acts or leading a terrorist organization, would spend at least 14 years in prison, would institute lie detection tests for offenders and double the sentence. the number of counterterrorism probation officers.

Friend thought Amman was “joking” about being a terrorist

Scotland Yard said armed officers were following Amman on foot as part of a “proactive counter-terrorism operation” at Streatham High Road.

The three victims were transported by ambulance to hospitals in south London.

A man in his forties is no longer considered to be in danger of death after his treatment, police said.

A woman in her 50s who had suffered life-threatening injuries was released from the hospital.

Police said a second woman in her twenties, who suffered minor injuries allegedly caused by glass after the police unloaded a gun, continues to receive treatment.

Apprentice mechanical engineer Jignesh Khomani, 20, a former neighbor of Amman’s Harrow, said he was “saddened” by the attack and described him as “a pretty average guy”.

He told the Palestinian Authority news agency, “I just didn’t expect it to happen. He didn’t seem like a character who would do something like this.”

A teenager who said she knew local Amman but did not want to give his name said he said he was a terrorist, but she and others thought he was joking.

The IS supporter, who at the time of his conviction was 18 years old and living in Harrow, smirked when he was imprisoned for three years and four months in Old Bailey.

The court learned that he had listed the death of a martyr as one of his “life goals” and had published Al Qaida propaganda on a WhatsApp family group, exposing his brothers and sisters from the age from 11 years old to graphic material.

His stockpile of bomb making, knife fighting and close combat textbooks included the titles Bloody Brazilian Knife Fighting and How To Make A Bomb In Your Kitchen.

Concerns have been raised about him in prison.

Police continued their investigations overnight, with search warrants executed at two addresses in south London and at Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire.

