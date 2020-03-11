Mom operate about while striving to cease man from stealing Female Scout cookie funds

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) – The mother of triplets from Washington, D.C., claims a person stole at the very least $1,500 of her daughters’ Woman Scout cookie money and ran her more than with a stolen car when she tried using to end his getaway.

Traci Brown and two of her 7-year-outdated triplets were being in entrance of their house selling Lady Scout cookies to passersby Monday afternoon when two buyers presented massive expenses. Brown obtained them transform out of a cash bag and stashed it in her auto.

She was dealing with one of her daughters when a helper instantly yelled that a man was thieving the cash.

“I turned around and was like, ‘Oh, my god.’ So, I attempted to seize him by his dreadlocks, and they slipped out of my arms. So, I ran around the entrance of my motor vehicle and tried using to, unfortunately, foolishly, get the money from him,” Brown stated.

Brown was wrestling with the guy, making an attempt to get the cash again, when he knocked her down. She says he then ran her around to make his getaway.

Fortuitously, the mother was not critically injured.

“The kids shouldn’t be viewing stuff like that, and no a person should be stealing from the Women Scouts. This is a charitable organization. It is not even me or my income,” she reported.

Brown says there was at minimum $1,500 in the stolen cash bag. It had that significantly income since she hadn’t been in a position to turn it in to the Female Scouts representative at church.

She says this was a tricky lesson, and she must have locked her minivan.

It is unclear what transpired to the thief. Brown states when she claimed the tag number to police, they informed her the white Hyundai experienced been stolen minutes before immediately after its driver remaining it managing outside the house a benefit retail outlet.

Latest Tales: