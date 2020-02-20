[mom,-son-charged-with-working-thc-edibles-out-of-northwest-indiana-residence]

A mother and her son have been billed with distributing marijuana, edibles and other medication from their property in northwest Indiana.

Angelos Lujano, 19 and Irene Botello, 35, each and every encounter felony costs of working controlled substances and drug possession, the Lake County sheriff’s office reported in a statement.

The sheriff’s business office said an 8-thirty day period investigation led them to a house in the 8200 block of Columbia Avenue in an unincorporated location close to Dyer, significantly less than a mile from an elementary college.

Angelos Lujano, left, and Irene Botello. Lake County sheriff’s office environment

On Feb. 11, officers observed edibles fused with THC, wax built from pure THC, numerous bottles of THC-infused syrup, “solid bricks of breakfast cereal laced with THC,” and baggies of cocaine, the sheriff’s business office explained.

Authorities reported they located money packaged in ways equivalent to other drug trafficking investigations. They also uncovered medication labeled with stickers suggesting they would be marketed to clinical sufferers, the sheriff’s business reported.

Courtroom information exhibit that Botello was unveiled following submitting $two,945 bond. Lujano stays held on $30,000 bail.

Each are thanks again in court docket Feb. 25.