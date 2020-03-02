Mom & son quarantined following her contact with Doctors Hospital coronavirus patient

By
Nellie McDonald
-
mom-&-son-quarantined-following-her-contact-with-doctors-hospital-coronavirus-patient

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and son who attends Sarasota Military Academy have been quarantined as a precautionary measure due to the mother’s contact with a patient at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

The mother came into contact with the patient in her “professional roles,” according to the Academy’s Facebook page.

“Our student and his mother currently are not showing any symptoms and are in good health and spirits. We will keep you and your families updated with their status. Please remember to consistently and thoroughly wash your hands.”

“We are continuing to disinfect all classrooms and common areas as we have previously done due to flu season.”

