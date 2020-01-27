Moment of silence from Kobe Bryant: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men honor NBA player hours after death

LOS ANGELES – The music industry was in mourning at the 62nd Grammys Sunday evening, just hours after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter accident in southern California.

Lizzo kicked off his Grammy Awards performance, the first of the evening, by dedicating his version of “Truth Hurts” to Bryant: “Tonight is for Kobe. I’m crying because I love you.”

Host Alicia Keys then went on stage, telling the audience at the downtown Los Angeles Staples Center: “We are literally standing, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built. At the moment, Kobe and her daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds. They are in our hearts. They are in our prayers. They are in this building and I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and to keep them inside of you. “

“We would never have imagined in a million years that we had to start the series like this … so we wanted to do something that could describe a little bit what we all feel right now,” she said. continued before hosting Boyz II Men on stage for a performance of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.”

Before the start of the broadcast, the Grammys’ pre-broadcast ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Academy Recording Academy, opened the ceremony in which dozens of Grammy Awards were presented prior to the main show, telling attendees: “As most of you may know to be, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash today. “

“Since we are at his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” said Mason.

Artists arriving at the show reacted to Bryant’s death and his influence.

Blues artist and Grammy-nominated Keb ‘Mo’ called Bryant’s death “a huge loss”.

“He’s just a huge model,” said Keb ‘Mo’.

British artist Labrinth said, “It was crazy news to hear this morning. It’s been in my life for a very long time. … I couldn’t believe it.”

Sibley Scoles arrived on the red carpet with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honor of Bryant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.