[momentum-exists-for-resolution-on-international-tax-reforms-in-2020:-french-minister]



FILE Photo: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacts immediately after his New Yr deal with to France’s economic officials and the media at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January seven, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Image

February 22, 2020

RIYADH (Reuters) – There is momentum for acquiring a alternative on international tax reforms by the finish of 2020, French economy and finance minister Bruno Le Maire explained in Riyadh on Saturday.

Outdated cross-border tax procedures are established to be rewritten after 137 states sought to keep away from a trade war more than the world-wide multiplication of taxes on electronic products and services.

