Momentum, miscues and disappointment against chiefs

Sunday was the biggest disappointment in Houston Texas playoff history, and that says a lot.

The Houston Texans allowed so many touchdowns from the second quarter to the end of the game that the Kansas City Chiefs literally had no fireworks to celebrate touchdowns. Things have been going so badly for Texans in the last three quarters, especially in the first quarter.

This loss will be difficult to overcome for the franchise, but overall, even the first quarter was filled with luck and momentum when the Texans built a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and finally a 24-0 lead in early stages of the second quarter.

We all know how the Texans took the lead with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Kenny Stills, followed by the Texans with a blocked punt from Barkevious Mingo (with the touchdown from Lonnie Johnson) and then after a mess Punt returns through Tyreek Hill, which resulted in a Watson pass to Darren Fells for the 21-0 lead.

Then came a decision in which the Texans could have accepted their first defeat, but opted for a field goal with 24-0. Then the other shoe fell off and the Texans looked lost, had no swing, made too many mistakes and it was the beginning of the end for the Texans.

The game that appeared to trigger the downward spiral was the Texans’ wrong attempt to tackle Daniel Reensen’s Justin Reid in the open field, and from then on the Texans were beaten 51-7 for the rest of the game when the Texans had lost -31.

Much of the blame must go to head coach Bill O’Brien and the Texan coaching staff, and the blame must go in the direction of the offensive because they never really got on track, and the defense didn’t play well either.

Although it may be difficult to admit, the Chiefs were simply the better team: Patrick Mahomes ended the race 23 out of 35 for 321 yards with five touchdown passes (four in the second quarter, with an NFL record) and without interruption. Mahomes shot the ball seven times for 53 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

The Texans offensively had more yards at 442 to 434, and Watson ended 31 out of 52 for 388 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Watson was the Texan’s second strongest rusher in the division round with six carry operations for 37 yards and one touchdown, with Watson averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Deepi Sidhu of HoustonTexans.com cited J.J. Watts after the game when he put the blame on his shoulders:

“Someone has to do a piece to change it, especially when the swing is like that. We didn’t do that, so I put it on my shoulders. “

Texan pass rusher Watt didn’t seem to be at the top on Sunday as he didn’t have a duel (despite defending a pass) and seemed to take a step behind every game. Whitney Mercilus had only one duel and that was it, and these are the two leaders of the defense trained by Romeo Crennel.

But as a team, the Texans were just played out by the bosses, and Andy Reid and the chief of staff outperformed O’Brien and the Texans, and that’s a clear fact. Losing a 24 point lead in a regular season game is bad, but in the playoffs with the ability to host the AFC championship game, it is inexcusable.

Whether the Texans like it or not, the Texans need to make some changes and take a close look at this list to see who will stay in 2020 and who will have to play and train elsewhere as the franchise is now 0-4 division round of the playoffs.

The Texans are good at winning division championships, and even won a playoff game this year, but this franchise has to want and aspire more because if they don’t, there will most likely be more days like today and more losses in the days Playoffs.

What do the Texans need for this offseason so that a game like today in franchise history never happens again?