Momoko Ishii: Shaping Japanese kid’s literature for the fashionable period

Momoko Ishii (1907-2008) won many awards for a life time devoted to children’s literature, such as an Art Encouragement Prize in 1951 and the Japan Artwork Academy Award in 1993. Whilst she released 19 guides and made about 100 translations, it is her behind-the-scenes initiatives to form and promote Japanese children’s literature that is her most enduring legacy.

Born in Saitama Prefecture, Ishii graduated with a diploma in English literature from Japan Women’s University in 1928. Even though continue to a scholar, she commenced her occupation by summarizing overseas journals and textbooks as a portion-time position underneath the course of the well-known creator and publisher Kan Kikuchi (1888-1948), who later on set up numerous literary awards, which includes the Akutagawa Prize and Naoki Prize for well-liked literature. Coincidentally, Ishii was awarded the Kikuchi Kan Prize in 1954 for her early contributions to children’s literature.

Right after graduation, Ishii commenced doing the job at Iwanami Shoten publishers, finding out the ins and outs of the modifying business in children’s literature. Through the war, she pursued her own original children’s tales on the aspect, encouraged by A. A. Milne’s “Winnie-the-Pooh,” which she had translated in 1940.

Her initial ebook was a runaway bestseller, “Nonchan Kumo ni Noru” (“Nonchan Using a Cloud”), published in 1947 in the aftermath of Environment War II. The overpowering good results of “Nonchan” is credited with setting a new tone for children’s literature just after the propaganda-loaded norm that ruled throughout Japan’s drive for imperialism. The e book depicts the adventures of a young girl who falls into a pond when gazing at the mirrored sky, only to magically mount a cloud. Encouraged by her youth, Ishii incorporated vivid descriptions of the Saitama countryside where she grew up. It was also created into a popular movie in 1955.

After the war, Ishii prepared and edited the “Iwanami Children’s Library” and “Iwanami Children’s Books” collection that released Western modern operates and modern classics in children’s literature, and supplied the impetus and inspiration for a new generation of Japanese children’s writers.

In 1954, Ishii left Iwanami Shoten when she was awarded a grant from The Rockefeller Foundation to review children’s literature and the community library procedure in the United States. Upon her return to Japan, Ishii opened a home library to encourage literacy in her area. As section of a larger sized review team on children’s literature, Ishii co-authored the book, “Children and Literature” in 1960, which experienced a significant impact on later children’s literature and publishing, location out the recommendations that children’s literature should be “entertaining, very clear and straightforward to understand.” In afterwards lifetime, she published her autobiography, “Memoirs of a Childhood,” which acquired her the Yomiuri Prize for Literature in 1994.

A tireless researcher and author, Ishii helped to condition Japanese children’s literature in the modern era.

