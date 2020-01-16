MOMOLAND explains why they cried when they won with their thumbs up, names role models, etc.

MOMOLAND members invited MBC FM4U’s song “Kim Shin Young’s Hope Song” at noon to talk about their recent comeback with “Thumbs Up”!

On January 16, JooE, Jane and Nancy from MOMOLAND appeared on the radio show. During the show, host Kim Shin Young asked, “Not a lot of albums came out in late December, but have you tried to go to a niche market?” “Nancy added:” If we release (the album) in January, it will overlap with the Lunar New Year, so we released it in late December because we wanted to promote it longer. “

Talking about their musical emotion victory with “Thumbs Up”, shared JooE, “I cried the most sadly. The time we spent on preparation passed before my eyes and I was moved because of of our difficult and joyous moments. “She also mentioned that she often shouted. Jane intervened, saying:” I also cried with mixed feelings, but I could not help laughing when I heard JooE sob in the back. “

Nancy also shared: “I didn’t know we would get first place. I was excited to be nominated, but I cried on stage that day because it was immediately real. “

The girls also talked about their international fame, Kim Shin Young commenting, “MOMOLAND receives love around the world. The “Bboom Bboom” clip has exceeded 400 million views. JooE explained: “Personally, I don’t really watch our clips. It takes about a year for me to wonder why our clip is popular for watching it. Jane, on the other hand, exclaimed, “Doesn’t that mean that 400 million people have seen me?” It’s a little scary. “

Discussing their appearance in the best talk show in the Philippines, members commented, “MC Vice was really fun and witty. Even if we are not fun, it frames them well. JooE also shared: “A Korean celebrity translated for us. Since Nancy and Nayun are good at English, there was no problem. “

After playing live at Taeyeon “Hotel Del Luna” OST, JooE shared: “I was so nervous. I think I can do better next time. I haven’t had many opportunities to show my voice, so it was an honor. She also explained how Taeyeon is her role model, sharing in a video letter, “I really like Taeyeon and IU. I really respect them and they have fulfilled their dreams of being a singer from an early age. I am thankful that they constantly show a good side of them through their songs. I am gaining strength from them. “

Jane also admitted: “I built my dream by watching Park Bom from 2NE1. I gave her a little rating once when our promotions overlapped and I think I’m here today because of her. I will always support and love her. “

Kim Shin Young then asked the girls to “think about” what they had done to give back to their parents. JooE spoke about the car she gave to her parents, explaining: “In addition to that, I got rid of my mother’s work. Now she is no longer going to work. Jane shared, “I took my mom to an expensive steakhouse and looked after her. Nancy replied, “I give (my parents) all my money. I just calculate my living expenses and then give them to them. Kim Shin Young shared a few wise words with them. She said, “After 20 years, you have to take care of your finances. Even celebrities must have an economic sense. “

MOMOLAND members were also asked about a previous comment they had made about wanting to be male idols in their next life. Jane explained, “I like dark dance music. Girls group concepts have a limit. It is a little regrettable. “On the subject, she added:” I would prefer to join the best group of idols in the world. “

