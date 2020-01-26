Mom's emotional call to `` bring her baby home '' after Nylah, 11, missing for more than 24 hours

A mom has been “worried sick” since her 11-year-old daughter Nylah went missing in Lewisham.

Despite numerous calls on social networks, no one has seen Nylah since 7 a.m. Saturday January 25.

Charlotte Lee and daughter live in Camberwell, but Nylah spent the night with a family friend in Lewisham.

Charlotte wrote on Facebook: “My beautiful daughter has been missing since 7 a.m. Saturday.

“She has not been seen or heard from since. I am so sick with anxiety and I just want to know that she is fine and safe.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Police have checked Nylah’s oyster map and searched the area, but so far there is no sign of her.

Nylah would have friends in the Lewisham and Camberwell Green areas.

Nylah is 5 feet tall and wore a black coat and khaki green Nike tracksuit when she last visited.

Her hair was in a long ponytail.

In a direct message to Nylah, her mom said, “Please contact someone, you have no problem. We are all so worried baby, we love you very much.”

If you have any information, please call 101 and reference number 3295 25 JAN 2020.

.