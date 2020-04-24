Monaghan footballers to connect with isolated aged to reminisce about glory days

Monaghan GAA lovers “cocooning” in the county will be ready to speak about the glory times with existing and previous county players through a new initiative.

Monaghan’s footballers are pledging a number of minutes of their time to simply call an individual who is isolated to have a chat or debate with them about unforgettable times in the club’s historical past.

Mary McEneaney, assistant public relations officer with Monaghan GAA, reported the Covid-19 outbreak has impacted vastly on regional communities.

“It has impacted specially on the older customers who are remaining questioned to keep at house,” she said.

Monaghan GAA in conjunction with the Monaghan Age Helpful Programme right now released The #ItsGoodToTalk #GAA initiative

➡️If you would like to nominate an aged Monaghan fan who would like a simply call from a Monaghan player

➡️Contact Mary 0876887332 pic.twitter.com/terFfulqUm

“This is a lonely and isolating knowledge for lots of in certain these who are living by yourself.”

A variety of nicely-known names in Monaghan GAA are having portion in the initiative.

Ms McEneaney explained that players and management have volunteered to give a raise to people who are “cocooning” and slice off from their social networks by pledging a couple of minutes of their time to make a simply call to someone who is isolated.

She additional: “A short chat in a extended day for anyone who is now paying out all their time at residence could make all the change and we are very appreciative of the Monaghan players and management for building by themselves obtainable to be section of this initiative.

“The Monaghan Age Helpful programme will identity folks who would like to have a chat with a participant or member of the management team about the GAA and will send out their amount to a participant who will give them a quick get in touch with at their advantage.

“A chat about all issues GAA will carry the spirits of someone who is getting this time tough and lonely.

“We invite our supporters to nominate an aged relatives member be it their father, mom, brother, sister, grandfather or grandmother to receive a call from a player or management.”