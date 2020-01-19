Monchi tackles VAR after Sevilla’s loss to Real Madrid

VAR denied Luuk de Jong’s goal in the first half of Real Madrid’s match against Seville.

Monchi, the football director of Seville, was left furious after his team’s defeat against Real Madrid against Santiago Bernabeu.

As was the case in the English Premier League, the VAR was the subject of its anger. He banned a head from Luuk de Jong after it was judged that a foul on Real Madrid defender Eder Militao had been committed.

If the goal had been reached, it would have put Seville in the lead early in a match where they looked on the bright side. It was chalked out and Real Madrid won the match.

According to beIN Sports, Monchi said:

“Everyone saw the action. There is no football, technical or tactical analysis after such a clear incident that defines the game. There is nothing more to analyze on this subject. It’s absurd. If they had excluded the second goal, I would have come down to the field and I would have withdrawn the team. “

He went on to say that Seville left satisfied with the match despite the result because they had played well. But he did not hide his disgust at the VAR’s decision.

Seville manager Julen Lopetegui was also asked about the VAR decision. Although he was not as lively as Monchi, he too did not understand why the goal was denied.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was also asked about Monchi’s decision and comments.

According to Marca, Zidane said:

“For me, there is a block, it is a fault and it is normal. You cannot complain. I don’t think the referee was so decisive [in the result]. He did what he had to do. “

He referred to the alleged handball on Munir in the equalizing goal of Seville and said that he should have been banned because of this. The same goal that Monchi said he would have withdrawn from the team had he been canceled.

He also said that he thought Monchi’s comments were a bit exaggerated, but that he wouldn’t stop someone from saying what he thought.

A manager will never complain about a call that goes in his favor. Zidane was not going to go out and say that the goal should have been maintained. That’s why he brought up the Seville target, which he said should have been rejected.

Calls like these are going to be amplified when it comes to Real Madrid. It comes with the territory of them being one of the biggest teams in the world.

VAR has been the source of headaches in the best European leagues. Until recently, most of the complaints came from the way it was used in England. Now we have had more complaints from Spain. Take Barcelona to complain about the lack of use of the VAR in its draw against Real Sociedad.

VAR was brought in to receive the correct calls and assist the referee. Instead, it has caused headaches and rants from those who feel wronged. It’s a pattern that shouldn’t stop anytime soon.