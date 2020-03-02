Monday is the deadline to reduce fish houses from most Minnesota lakes – Up Information Details

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Details) – Monday is the deadline for eliminating fish properties from most of the lakes in Minnesota.

They have to be eliminated from the ice at midnight in two thirds of the southern state.

March 16 is the deadline for lakes in the north, even so, there are distinctive extraction dates for lakes on the Canadian border.

The Minnesota Office of Purely natural Assets suggests that fishermen must be sure to clear up the trash, noting that litter could be issue to appointments.