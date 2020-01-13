Monday meeting in Lingfield receives the green light

Loading...

Lingfield – green light for Monday pass

Monday’s meeting in Lingfield will continue as planned after the course has passed a security inspection.

The course secretary, George Hill, was planning to verify the circumstances at 8 a.m., but was able to pass a favorable opinion rather than expected.

The soil is described as heavy.

However, there are no races in Ireland on Monday, with Punchestown suspended after an inspection at 7.45 a.m.

The Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board tweeted: “After an inspection of the track and after consultation with Met Eireann, Punchestown is canceled today.

“Due to the orange wind warning status currently located in the Kildare area and with the strongest wind during racing times, the installation is canceled due to safety concerns.”