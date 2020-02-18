[monday’s-high-school-scoreboard]

BOYS BASKETBALL
Abington 75, Plymouth South 66
Austin Prep 70, Archbishop Williams 51
Bishop Feehan 59, Canton 54
Bishop Stang 73, Apponequet 68
Burke 81, New Bedford 64
Dighton-Rehoboth 63, Bishop Connolly 55
Hingham 74, Norwell 53
Ipswich 72, Winthrop 59
Mashpee 57, Nantucket 56
St. Joseph’s Prep 73, Lowell Catholic 67
Silver Lake 69, Plymouth North 62 (ot)
Tewksbury 48, Tyngsboro 40
Triton 81, Wilmington 67
Waltham 78, KIPP 45
Wareham 66, Martha’s Vineyard 65
Wellesley 50, Medway 42
IAABO Board 27 Tournament
Division 1
Ch: BC High 74, Newton North 60
Con.: Attleboro 71, Tech Boston 66
Division 2
Ch.: Andover 73, Belmont 71
Con.: St. John’s Prep 89, Charlestown 70
Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Tournament
Ch: Beverly 77, Gloucester 64
Con.: Bishop Fenwick 55, Masconomet 49
Patton Tournament
Revere 62, Arlington Catholic 55
Paul Chuilli Memorial
Con.: Southeastern 69, Coyle & Cassidy 49
Sharon Davenport Tournament
Con.: Walpole 56, Ashland 50
Ch.: Dedham 59, Sharon 47
Shawn P. Cotter Tournament
Rockland 67, Sandwich 45
Warrior Classic
Foxboro 82, Holliston 40
Randolph 83, Boston Latin 76
Westwood Tournament
Ch: Westwood 65, Braintree 48
Con.: Shrewsbury 81, Xaverian 76
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Barnstable 51, Brockton 47
Falmouth 47, Wellesley 28
Holbrook 51, SSCA 39
Middleboro 42, Fairhaven 18
St. John Paul II 50, Sturgis East 27
Weymouth 47, Notre Dame Acad. (H) 31
Winthrop 40, Ipswich 24
Shawn P. Cotter Tournament
Rockland 41, Whitman-Hanson 37
IAABO Board 27 Tournament
Division 1
Ch.: Franklin 73, Cathedral 56
Division 2
Ch.: Norwood 48, Braintree 46
Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Tournament
Ch.: Bishop Fenwick 55, Beverly 35
Con.: Peabody 58, Revere 40
Mansfield Roundball Classic
Mansfield 47, Bishop Feehan 44
Natick 48, Westford Academy 32
Riley Winter Classic
Ch.: Needham 39, Westwood 25
Spartan Classic
Div. 1 Ch.: Newton South 47, Masconomet 46 (ot)
Div. 2 Ch.: Medfield 47, Pentucket 42
Div. 3 Ch: St. Mary’s 88, Amesbury 45
Warrior Classic
Foxboro 60, Scituate 48
BOYS HOCKEY
Abington 5, Blue Hills 1
Belmont 4, Braintree 0
Canton 4, Boston Latin 2
Catholic Memorial 3, Malden Catholic 1
Cohasset/Hull 3, Cardinal Spellman 1
Hopkinton 9, Norton 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 8, Concord-Carlisle 0
Masconomet 2, Danvers 1
Rev./Mal./Mat. 7, Lynn 4
Rockland 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 1
SE/WB/BP 5, Nauset 1
Walpole 2, Marshfield 1
Wayland 6, DS/Weston 2
Westwood 3, Oliver Ames 2
Whitman-Hanson 4, Quincy 0
Buddy Ferreira Classic
Austin Prep 6, Falmouth 1
BC High 2, Reading 1 (ot)
Duxbury 3, Abp. Williams 2 (so)
Hingham 3, Arlington Catholic 0
Cahoon Tournament
Framingham 2, Chelmsford 1
Gould Memorial Tournament first round
Hanover 3, Scituate 0
Norwell 7, Pembroke 0
Dan Jordan Cup
Foxboro 3, East Bridgewater 0
Carlin Cup
Ch.: Bishop Fenwick 10, Peabody 0
Jeffrey Hayes Memorial Tournament
Marblehead 3, Nantucket 2 (so)
Newburyport Bank Classic
Lowell 4, Triton 3
Winchester 3, St. John’s (S) 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Burlington 6, Latin Academy 2
Canton 3, Barnstable 0
King Philip 3, Walpole 0
Medway 6, Marshfield 3
Nauset 1, BMW/ORR 0
Norwell 9, Scituate 3
Norwood 4, Martha’s Vineyard 1
Notre Dame Acad. (H) 5, Westwood 2
Peabody 4, Bishop Fenwick 2
Waltham 8, Watertown 2
WH/SL 4, Bishop Stang 2
Gould Memorial Tournament first round
Cohasset/Hanover 2, Pembroke 1
Newburyport Bank Classic
Doyle Division
Shrewsbury 3, Methuen/Tewksbury 2 (so)
Wellesley 5, Masconomet 1
ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
In the Sharon Davenport Tournament, T.J. Sarrell collected 16 pts and 19 rebounds as Walpole (3-18) took down Ashland, 56-50.
Behind 16 points from Brandon Borde and 11 from Donald Rogers, Foxboro (12-8) cruised to an 82-40 win over Holliston in the opening round of its host Warrior Classic tournament.
Tournament MVP Jack Crowley (20 points), Duncan Moreland (15) and Gabe Copeland (17) combined for 52 points as Beverly (17-2) captured the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic with a 77-64 win over Gloucester.
Fabrice Salvant erupted for a career-high 31 points, Jamarii Robinson added 21 points and Jekhi Sherrod posted 14 points with 12 rebounds to lead Randolph past Boston Latin, 83-76.
Shane Mello scored 19 points as Dighton-Rehoboth defeated Bishop Connolly, 63-55.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Katelyn Mollica’s 24 points energized Foxboro (18-2) in the opening round of the Warrior Classic tournament, helping it beat Scituate 60-48.
Senior Kiara McIntyre notched 21 points to serve as the main offensive outlet for Needham (18-2) as part of a 39-25 win over Westwood in the Riley Winter Classic championship game.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Beverly 35
Freshman Morginn Kotchian scored a game-high 16 points and Maria Orfanos added 12 as Bishop Fenwick (14-6) defeated Beverly, 55-35, in the finals of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Tournament.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Freshman Carolyn Durand made 13 saves in her 12th shutout of the season as Canton (15-1-4) blanked Barnstable, 3-0, in nonleague action.
BOYS HOCKEY
Joe Carrazza’s hat trick powered Hopkinton to another big win, a 9-0 victory over Norton in the Tri-Valley League.
Mac Casper scored twice and Brendan McNeil added a tally as Catholic Memorial captured the Catholic Conference title with a 3-1 win over Malden Catholic.