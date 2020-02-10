Monday’s results – KWWL

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
Algona 62, PAC-LM 54
Ankeny Christian Academy 79, Albia 52
Aplington-Parkersburg 54, West Marshall, State Center 25
Ascension Day, Davenport 49, Davenport, North 48
Bishop Garrigan 102, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 64
Central City 59, Alburnett 47
Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 40
Colfax-Mingo 70, Baxter 56
Easton Valley 66, Morgenstern 34
Forest City 65, Belmond Terminal 45
Harlan 71, Atlantic 41
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63
Iowa City Liberty High School 78, Iowa City High 67
Jackson County Central, Min 90, Spirit Lake 74
Keota 60, Highland, Riverside 51
Lake Mills 102, North Union 36
Linn-Mar, Marion 69, Waterloo, East 60
Logan-Magnolia 64, Riverside, Oakland 35
Missouri Valley 56, Shenandoah 48
Moravia 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53
Nashua-Plainfield 52, North Butler, Greene 24
Nodaway Valley 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45
Ottumwa 77, Mount Pleasant 61
Panorama, Panora 70, Martensdale-St. Marys 57
Pleasant Valley 41, East Dubuque, Fig. 33
Roteiche 72, Südwesttal 47
Spencer 53, Denison-Schleswig 39
St. Mary’s, Remsen 74, West Sioux 71
Stanton 79, Lenox 25
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 71, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39
Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 51
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
West Harrison, Mondamin 81, Glidden-Ralston 50
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
Algona 57, PAC-LM 54
Bishop Garrigan 90, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41
CAM, Anita 51, Paton-Churdan 34
Calamus-Wheatland 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
Central City 44, Alburnett 39
Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 43
Chariton 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Colfax-Mingo 41, Baxter 38
Collins-Maxwell 38, BCLUW, Conrad 37
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31
Creston 80, Clarinda 21
Denison-Schleswig 63, Spencer 60
Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 41
East Union, Afton 60, Orient-Macksburg 43
Fairfield 59, Beijing 23
Forest City 64, Belmond Terminal 41
Glidden-Ralston 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Harlan 73, Atlantic 51
Iowa City High School 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 22
Knoxville 58, Carlisle 53
Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside, Oakland 30
Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Panorama, Panora 50
Mediapolis 82, Lonely Tree 39
Mount Pleasant 51, Ottumwa 50
Nashua-Plainfield 46, North Butler, Greene 29
Nevada 57, Newton 38
Newman Catholic, Mason City 56, West Bend-Mallard 36
Nodaway Valley 58, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56
North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29
North Union 65, Lake Mills 48
Osage 59, West Fork, Sheffield 25
Roteiche 72, Südwesttal 31
Saint Ansgar 60, Rockford 18
Schuyler County, Mo. 66, Moulton-Udell 17
Shenandoah 63, Missouri Valley 36
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Moravia 28
Stanton 60, Lenox 24
Van Buren, Keosauqua 56, New London 18th
Wayne, Corydon 41, Bedford 34
West Marshall, State Center 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 38
West Monona 55, West Sioux 50
Woodbine 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/