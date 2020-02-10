Monday’s results – KWWL

By
David Keith
-
0
12
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Algona 62, PAC-LM 54

Ankeny Christian Academy 79, Albia 52

Aplington-Parkersburg 54, West Marshall, State Center 25

Ascension Day, Davenport 49, Davenport, North 48

Bishop Garrigan 102, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 64

Central City 59, Alburnett 47

Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 40

Colfax-Mingo 70, Baxter 56

Easton Valley 66, Morgenstern 34

Forest City 65, Belmond Terminal 45

Harlan 71, Atlantic 41

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63

Iowa City Liberty High School 78, Iowa City High 67

Jackson County Central, Min 90, Spirit Lake 74

Keota 60, Highland, Riverside 51

Lake Mills 102, North Union 36

Linn-Mar, Marion 69, Waterloo, East 60

Logan-Magnolia 64, Riverside, Oakland 35

Missouri Valley 56, Shenandoah 48

Moravia 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53

Nashua-Plainfield 52, North Butler, Greene 24

Nodaway Valley 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45

Ottumwa 77, Mount Pleasant 61

Panorama, Panora 70, Martensdale-St. Marys 57

Pleasant Valley 41, East Dubuque, Fig. 33

Roteiche 72, Südwesttal 47

Spencer 53, Denison-Schleswig 39

St. Mary’s, Remsen 74, West Sioux 71

Stanton 79, Lenox 25

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 71, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39

Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 51

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

West Harrison, Mondamin 81, Glidden-Ralston 50

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

Algona 57, PAC-LM 54

Bishop Garrigan 90, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41

CAM, Anita 51, Paton-Churdan 34

Calamus-Wheatland 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 34

Central City 44, Alburnett 39

Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 43

Chariton 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Colfax-Mingo 41, Baxter 38

Collins-Maxwell 38, BCLUW, Conrad 37

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31

Creston 80, Clarinda 21

Denison-Schleswig 63, Spencer 60

Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 41

East Union, Afton 60, Orient-Macksburg 43

Fairfield 59, Beijing 23

Forest City 64, Belmond Terminal 41

Glidden-Ralston 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 44

Harlan 73, Atlantic 51

Iowa City High School 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 22

Knoxville 58, Carlisle 53

Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside, Oakland 30

Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Panorama, Panora 50

Mediapolis 82, Lonely Tree 39

Mount Pleasant 51, Ottumwa 50

Nashua-Plainfield 46, North Butler, Greene 29

Nevada 57, Newton 38

Newman Catholic, Mason City 56, West Bend-Mallard 36

Nodaway Valley 58, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56

North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29

North Union 65, Lake Mills 48

Osage 59, West Fork, Sheffield 25

Roteiche 72, Südwesttal 31

Saint Ansgar 60, Rockford 18

Schuyler County, Mo. 66, Moulton-Udell 17

Shenandoah 63, Missouri Valley 36

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Moravia 28

Stanton 60, Lenox 24

Van Buren, Keosauqua 56, New London 18th

Wayne, Corydon 41, Bedford 34

West Marshall, State Center 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 38

West Monona 55, West Sioux 50

Woodbine 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

