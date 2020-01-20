Monday’s results – KWWL

By
David Keith
-
0
21
Oklahoma St. appears to be ending the series against Iowa State

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Dubuque, Senior 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

B-G-M vs. Sigourney, ppd.

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

AGWSR, Ackley 55, Clarksville 47

Ankeny Centennial 57, Ankeny 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 35, Union Community, LaPorte City 31

Central City 38, Dunkerton 33

Dakota Valley, S.D. 42, West Sioux 39

Danville 49, Mount Pleasant 45

Dike-New Hartford 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 34

Grand View Christian 47, South Hardin 30

Grundy Center 57, South Tama County, Tama 24

Iowa City West 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

Jesup 54, Hudson 44

Marshalltown 52, Des Moines, Roosevelt 47

Mount Ayr 74, Murray 19

Panorama, Panora 61, Nodaway Valley 54

Perry 62, Saydel 22

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 64, Lisbon 44

Sheldon 65, Rock Valley 57

Shenandoah 48, Tri-Center, Neola 28

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 57, Phoenix Christian, Ariz. 38

Van Buren, Keosauqua 63, WACO, Wayland 20

West Liberty 49, Regina, Iowa City 38

Winter set 49, Van Meter 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 64, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

