monday’s-tournament-scoreboard-and-highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION 1 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Boston Latin 60, Chelsea 43
Cambridge 54, Peabody 36
Central Catholic 64, Haverhill 47
Everett 66, Methuen 34
Lynn English 81, Lynn Classical 73
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Andover at Lawrence, 7
Revere at Waltham, 7
DIVISION 2 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Belmont 87, Reading 45
Billerica 66, Somerville 47
Burlington 61, Woburn 50
Gloucester 83, Wakefield 71
Latin Academy 68, North Andover 44
Winchester 58, Salem 45
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Melrose at Malden Catholic, 7
DIVISION 3 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Newburyport 67, Dracut 57
North Reading 69, Greater Lawrence 54
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Saugus at Watertown, 7
Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham, 7
Weston at Shawsheen, 7
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Arlington Catholic at Minuteman, 7
DIVISION 4 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Mystic Valley 76, Lowell Catholic 74
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Georgetown at St. Joseph, 6 (Cathedral)
Bishop Fenwick at Maimonides, 7 (Brookline)
South Boston at Cristo Rey, 7 (Boston English)
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Bridgewater-Raynham at BC High, 6: 30
Brookline at Attleboro, 6: 30
King Philip at Newton North, 6: 30
Newton South at Catholic Memorial, 6: 30
Plymouth North at Needham, 6: 30
Taunton at Marshfield, 6: 30
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Monday
Oliver Ames 62, Hanover 51
Somerset Berkley 93, Dartmouth 78
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Tuesday
Nauset at Milton, 6: 30
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Bishop Feehan at Randolph, 6: 30
Foxboro at Hingham, 6: 30
Milton/Nauset at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6: 30
North Quincy at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6: 30
Oliver Ames at Westwood, 6: 30
Somerset Berkley at Whitman-Hanson, 6: 30
Stoughton at Scituate, 6: 30
Tech Boston at New Mission, 6: 30
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Martha’s Vineyard at Archbishop Williams, 4: 30
Bishop Stang at Burke, 6: 30
Cardinal Spellman at Dedham, 6: 30
Norwell at Fairhaven, 6: 30
Old Rochester at Monomoy, 6: 30
Sandwich at Norton, 6: 30
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Tuesday
Holbrook at Nantucket, 3
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Atlantis Charter at Old Colony, 6: 30
Blue Hills at Abington, 6: 30
Cape Cod Academy at West Bridgewater, 6: 30
Mashpee at Westport, 6: 30
Southeastern at Upper Cape, 6: 30
Sturgis East at South Shore Voke, 6: 30
Sturgis West at Cohasset, 6: 30
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Holbrook/Nantucket at Bishop Connolly, TBA
DIVISION 1 CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Algonquin 63, Holy Name 56
Franklin 77, Doherty 59
Shrewsbury 65, North 38
Wachusett 60, Westford 59
DIVISION 2 CENTRAL
QUARTERFINALS – Thursday
Hopkinton at Grafton, 6: 30
Wayland at Groton-Dunstable, 6: 30
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Nashoba at Medway, 6: 30
Westboro at Milford, 6: 30
DIVISION 3 CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Auburn at Greater Lowell, 6: 30
Bromfield at Bellingham, 6: 30
Clinton at Nipmuc, 6: 30
Littleton at Tyngsboro, 6: 30
Oxford at Whitinsville Christian, 6: 30
Northbridge at Oakmont, 7
DIVISION 4 CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Millis at Maynard, 6: 30
Southbridge at Worcester Tech, 6: 30
University Park at Parker Charter, 6: 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brewster Academy 71, Beaver Country Day 60
DIVISION 1 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Andover 51, Arlington 39
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
North Andover at Woburn, 6
Belmont at Cambridge, 7
Beverly at Central Catholic, 7
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7
Lexington at Billerica, 7
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Masconomet at Lynn English, 7
Reading at Everett, 7
DIVISION 2 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Tewksbury 50, Danvers 17
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Dracut at Burlington, 7
Lynn Classical at Newburyport, 7
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading, 7
Somerville at Wilmington, 7
DIVISION 3 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Austin Prep 69, Manchester-Essex 58
Watertown 46, Latin Academy 36
Winthrop 43, Bedford 34
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Whittier at Winthrop, 7
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Austin Prep at St. Mary’s, 7
Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick, 7
Watertown at Amesbury, 7
DIVISION 4 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
PMA at Fenway, 6 (MP)
Lynn Tech at Rockport, 6: 30
KIPP at Mystic Valley, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Snowden at Malden Catholic, 7
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Mystic Valley/KIPP at Matignon, TBA
PMA/Fenway at Northeast, TBA
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Rockport/Lynn Tech at Maimonides, TBA
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Attleboro at Needham, 6: 30
Braintree at Plymouth North, 6: 30
King Philip at Bishop Feehan, 6: 30
New Bedford at Newton South, 6: 30
Quincy at Newton North, 6: 30
Walpole at Oliver Ames, 6: 30
Whitman-Hanson at Barnstable, 6: 30
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Somerset Berkley at Falmouth, 5
Westwood at New Mission, 6
Canton at Old Rochester, 6: 30
Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxboro, 6: 30
Hanover at Norwood, 6: 30
Nauset at Dartmouth, 6: 30
Notre Dame at Pembroke, 6: 30
O’Bryant at Hingham, 6: 30
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Ursuline at Burke, 5
Abington at Rockland, 6: 30
Apponequet at Middleboro, 6: 30
Bishop Stang at Archbishop Williams, 6: 30
Case at Norwell, 6: 30
Dedham at Sandwich, 6: 30
Fontbonne at East Bridgewater, 6: 30
Seekonk at Bourne, 6: 30
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Monday
Cape Cod Academy 41, Coyle & Cassidy 27
Nantucket 37, Falmouth Academy 27
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Blue Hills at Carver, 6: 30
Cape Cod Academy at Westport, 6: 30
Monomoy at Cathedral, 6: 30
Nantucket at St. John Paul II, 6: 30
Randolph at South Shore Voke, 6: 30
South Shore Christian Academy at Holbrook, 6: 30
Sturgis East at Old Colony, 6: 30
West Bridgewater at Bristol-Plymouth, 6: 30
DIVISION 1 CENTRAL
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Concord-Carlisle at Holy Name, 6: 30
Framingham at Franklin, 6: 30
Shrewsbury at Natick, 6: 30
Westford Academy at Wachusett, 6: 30
DIVISION 2 CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Groton-Dunstable 51, Grafton 33
Hudson 38, Doherty 20
Nashoba 50, Ashland 41
St. Peter-Marian 76, Burncoat 31
Wayland 57, Hopkinton 44
DIVISION 3 CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Bromfield 61, Ayer Shirley 46
Lunenburg 51, Littleton 40
Millis 65, David Prouty 27
Sutton 44, Oxford 24
DIVISION 4 CENTRAL
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Blackstone Valley at Abby Kelley, 6: 30
Greater Lowell at Quaboag, 6: 30
Monty Tech at AMSA, 6: 30
Parker Charter at Notre Dame (T), 6: 30
West Boylston at Tri-County, 6: 30
Whitinsville Christian at Immaculate Heart, 6: 30
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Tahanto at Hopedale, 6: 30
BOYS HOCKEY
SUPER EIGHT TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday at Loring
St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian, 5
Burlington vs. BC High, 7: 10
FIRST ROUND – Thursday at Loring
Catholic Memorial vs. Pope Francis, 5: 15
Framingham vs. Arlington, 7: 30
DIVISION 1 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Reading (10-5-6); 2. Waltham (13-6-1); 3. Shrewsbury (12-6-2); 4. Belmont (10-5-5); 5. St. Mary’s (12-7-2); 6. Melrose (11-7-3); 7. Bishop Fenwick (11-7-3); 8. Austin Prep (10-7-4); 9. Woburn (9-7-4); 10. Westford (10-8-2); 11. St. John’s (S) (9-8-5); 12. Central Catholic (10-9-3); 13. Andover (9-9-2)
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Bishop Fenwick vs. Westford, 5 (Chelmsford)
Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s, 6 (Stoneham)
Belmont vs. Andover, 7 (Woburn)
Melrose vs. St. John’s (S), 7 (Chelmsford)
Austin Prep vs. Woburn, 8 (Stoneham)
DIVISION 2 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
North Reading vs. Tewksbury, 5 (Chelmsford)
Danvers vs. Lincoln-Sudbury, 5: 30 (Watertown)
Stoneham vs. Masconomet, 6 (Woburn)
Wakefield vs. Gloucester, 6 (Stoneham)
Wilmington vs. Marblehead, 7 (Chelmsford)
Everett vs. Boston Latin, 7: 30 (Watertown)
Lynnfield vs. North Andover, 8 (Woburn)
Winthrop vs. Triton, 8 (Stoneham)
DIVISION 3 NORTH
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Hamilton-Wenham vs. Newton South, 6 (Woburn)
Swampscott vs. Essex Tech, 6 (Stoneham)
Northeast vs. Latin Academy, 7 (Watertown)
Lowell vs. Somerville, 8 (Stoneham)
Rockport/Manchester Essex vs. Watertown. 8 (Woburn)
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
SEEDS: 1. Hingham (12-7-3); 2. Natick (13-2-5); 3. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-6-2); 4. Duxbury (12-6-4); 5. Braintree (11-6-3); 6. Marshfield (11-6-3); 7. King Philip (10-5-5); 8. Barnstable (11-7-2); 9. Falmouth (12-9-1); 10. Franklin (9-7-4); 11. Wellesley (10-8-2); 12. Walpole (9-8-5); 13. Mansfield (7-7-6); 14. Archbishop Williams (8-8-4); 15. Milton (7-10-4)
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Archbishop Williams, 6 (Gallo)
Natick vs. Milton, (Ryan), TBA
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Duxbury vs. Mansfield, 4 (Gallo)
King Philip vs. Franklin, 5: 20 (Canton Ice House)
Marshfield vs. Wellesley, 6 (Gallo)
Braintree vs. Walpole, 7: 20 (Canton Ice House)
Barnstable vs. Falmouth, 8 (Gallo)
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
FIRST ROUND – Tuesday
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk vs. Medfield, 5 (Gallo)
Medway vs. Apponequet/Bishop Connolly, 5: 20 (Canton Ice House)
Whitman-Hanson vs. Wareham/Carver, 7 (Gallo)
Norwood vs. Westwood, 7: 20 (Canton Ice House)
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday
Southeastern/West Bridgewater vs. Scituate, 4 (Gallo)
Dedham vs. Brookline, 5 (Canton Ice House)
Taunton vs. Canton, 7 (Canton Ice House)
Plymouth North vs. Bishop Feehan, 8 (Gallo)
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Monday
Silver Lake 5, Holliston 2
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
St. John Paul II vs. Greater New Bedford, 5: 20 (Rockland)
Norwell vs. Blue Hills, 7: 40 (Rockland)
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Nantucket vs. Bishop Stang, 4 (Gallo)
Foxboro vs. Abington, 5 (Canton Ice House)
Silver Lake/Holliston vs. Hopkinton, 5: 20 (Canton Ice House)
Somerset Berkley vs. Martha’s Vineyard, 6 (Gallo)
Hanover vs. North Quincy, 7: 20 (Canton Ice House)
Dartmouth vs. Rockland, 8 (Gallo)
GIRLS HOCKEY
DIVISION 1
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Monday
Reading 3, Wayland/Weston 0
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Tuesday
Duxbury at Masconomet, 4 (Valley Forum, Haverhill)
Westford Academy at Braintree, 7 (Zapustas)
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Wednesday
Cape Cod at Woburn, 5
Franklin at Austin Prep, 5 (Merrimack)
Winthrop at Belmont, 5
Barnstable at Andover, 5: 15 (Breakaway)
Plymouth at Peabody/Lynnfield, 5: 15
Lincoln-Sudbury at Shrewsbury, 6 (North Star)
Medway/Ashland at Arlington, 6
Hingham at HPNA, 7 (Haverhill)
Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury, 7
Mansfield/OA/Foxboro at Boston Latin, 7 (Murphy)
St. Peter-Marian at Needham, 7 (Babson)
Lexington at St. Mary’s, 8 (Connery)
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Thursday
Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Waltham, 6
DIVISION 2
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Monday
Medfield/Norton 5, Bishop Stang 0
Pembroke at Dedham, late
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Tuesday
Wakefield at Norwood, 4 (Rodman)
Burlington at Cohasset/Hanover, 5 (Zapustas)
Winchester at Bishop Fenwick, 5: 15 (McVane)
Leominster at Natick, 7: 40
PRELIMINARY ROUND – Wednesday
Wilmington at Falmouth, 6: 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Joey Dajci hit the game-winning basket with 2.8 seconds left and teammate Alfie Tsang cracked the 1,000-point mark with 31 points as No. 9 Mystic Valley (13-8) ousted eighth-seeded Lowell Catholic, 76-74, in a Div. 4 North first-round contest.
Marcus Montagnino exploded for 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Byron Thomas added 21 points and Zack Oliver poured in 20 points to lead No. 7 Gloucester (13-8) to an 83-71 win over No. 10 Wakefield in a Div. 2 North first-round contest. … Preston Jackson-Stephens scored 25 points, while Mac Annus and Tim Minicozzi added 21 apiece as No. 3 Belmont (17-4) rolled to an 87-45 win over No. 14 Reading. … Mason Lawson collected 16 points and eight boards as No. 2 Latin Academy (20-4) won 68-44 over No. 15 North Andover.
Mike Bragg scored 17 as No. 6 Billerica (13-7) coasted to a 66-47 win over No. 11 Somerville. … Omar Shakeel tallied 17 points as No. 5 Winchester (16-5) pulled away from upset-minded Salem, 56-45.
Ryan Burkett’s 19 points proved more than enough for No. 18 Oliver Ames (12-11) in a Div. 2 South preliminary round contest, paving the way for a 62-51 win over No. 15 Hanover.
Cody Cannalonga scored 17 points and teammate Will Taylor added 15 as No. 10 North Reading (13-8) defeated seventh-seeded Greater Lawrence, 69-54, in a Div. 3 North first round contest. … Parker McLaren scored 23 points as No. 3 Newburyport (16-5) ousted defending sectional champion Dracut, 67-57.
Jake Harrison scored 27 points and Charlie Griffin added 20 as No. 14 Boston Latin (13-10) defeated third-seeded Chelsea, 60-43, in a Div. 1 North first-round contest. … Mukeba Jean-Baptiste recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds as No. 2 Lynn English (19-2) held off crosstown rival Lynn Classical, 81-73.
Khai Smith had 14 points, 23 rebounds and five steals, while Peter Loutzenhiser added 19 as No. 5 Cambridge (17-4) defeated 12th-seeded Peabody, 54-36. … Sophomore Xavier McKenzie hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as No. 8 Central Catholic (15-6) defeated ninth-seeded Haverhill, 64-47,
In Div. 1 Central play, Drayden Sullivan scored 23 points and added four blocks as No. 6 Franklin (16-5) took down No. 11 Doherty, 77-59.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Behind 22 points from Tatum Shaw, sixth-seeded Andover (15-6) took down No. 11 Arlington, 51-39, in the first round of the Div. 1 North tournament.
Haley Melvin netted 21 points for No. 6 Wayland (14-7) en route to a 57-44 victory over No. 11 Hopkinton in a Div. 2 Central first round contest.
Maura Dorr scored 16 points as No. 6 Winthrop (14-7) advanced to the Div. 3 North quarterfinals with a 43-36 win over No. 11 Bedford.
Malika Phillip scored 16 points as No. 17 Nantucket (10-11) ousted 16th-seeded Falmouth Academy, 37-27, in a Div. 4 South preliminary round tilt.
BOYS HOCKEY
Tyler Mason scored twice, while Jake Generazo, Kevin Cardarelli and Bobby Guilford also tallied as No. 17 Silver Lake (11-9-2) defeated No. 16 Holliston, 5-2, in a Div. 3 South preliminary round contest.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Cassie McDonald recorded a hat trick, while Krista Anderson added a pair as No. 16 Medfield/Norton (11-7-3) advanced to the first round of the Div. 2 tournament with a 5-0 win over No. 17 Bishop Stang.